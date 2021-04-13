26 Blackberry Desserts That Are Colorful and Delicious
These blackberry dessert recipes are a great way to use the seasonal fruit. From blackberry cobbler to blackberry ice cream, the fruit adds a bright and slightly tart flavor to any recipe. Try recipes like Blackberry Crisp and Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars for a healthy and delightful dessert.
Blackberry Crisp
This warm, bright and sweet blackberry crisp is lightly flavored with lime and ginger. The fresh blackberries bubble into a thick and saucy filling, and the buttery crumble topping melts in your mouth.
Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Blackberry Cobbler
Flaky, buttery biscuits dolloped on sweet, syrupy berries--fruit cobblers may be the best summer dessert ever. We love fresh blackberries in cobbler, but fresh blueberries or even frozen blackberries make a great subsitute. You don't even have to thaw the berries first; mix them up while they're still frozen.
Blackberry-Ginger Ice Cream Sandwiches
Graham crackers soften (without getting soggy!) in the freezer, yielding that perfectly chewy texture we love in the giant ice cream truck classic. Fold each sandwich in plastic wrap before freezing to hold in moisture.
Summer Berry Pie
Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
Blackberry Buttermilk Scones
If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat.
Blackberry-Banana Lemon Trifles
These trifles are ready in just 10-minutes, making them the perfect weeknight treat.
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp with Crunchy Oatmeal-Coconut Topping
This dessert is an explosion of taste and color--peaches and blackberries are topped with crunchy oatmeal, pecans and coconut, and served with smooth and refreshing vanilla ice cream.
Blackberry Frozen Yogurt with Toasted Almonds and Waffle Wedges
If you haven't tried making frozen yogurt at home, you'll want to experiment with this recipe! Fresh blackberries, honey and a little fresh mint are a powerful combination, and at serving time, this frozen treat is served with pieces of toasted multi-grain waffles and slivered almonds.
Tri-Colored Sherbet
This easy recipe lets you serve a sophisticated trio of white chocolate, blackberry, and raspberry-rhubarb sherbets all at once. For the best flavor, use a premium white chocolate for the white chocolate sherbet.
Berry-Topped Cheesecake
A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Berry Dessert Nachos
Nachos for dessert? Yes! Bake cinnamon tortilla chips until crispy, then top with berries and low-fat cream topping. This easy recipe is suitable for diabetic food plans.
Orange-Blackberry Sorbet
This orange-blackberry sorbet recipe is a beautiful purple treat perfect for any hot day. While it may seem tedious, be sure to strain the blackberries and use a low pulp or pulp-free orange juice to make the smoothest sorbet.
Mocha Cake with Berries
Espresso coffee powder and bittersweet chocolate make this dense cake an extra-rich dessert.
Berry Frozen Yogurt
Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
Berry Pie with Creamy Filling
This healthy pie recipe is made with fresh berries, a slimmed-down zwieback crumb crust, and a tangy yogurt filling and then served with mint sprigs and a colorful low-calorie fruit glaze.
Very Berry Fruit Salad
This easy fruit salad recipe is a dazzler: a large bowl of colorful berries served with a cool lemon curd sauce. Use room-temperature fruit in this berry salad (or if you are taking the berries out of the refrigerator, set them in an oven that's recently been on to gently warm them). The flavor of warm or room-temperature berries is so much better, as if they're fresh-picked and still hold the warmth of the sun.
Rainbow Ice Cream Cake
This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.
Mixed Berry-Almond Gratin
How simple--and delicious--are berries topped with a rich custard and baked into a crusty dessert (or breakfast) gratin. No one will ever guess that you've replaced much of the butter in traditional almond cream with tofu.
Frozen Fruit Cup
Skip the heavy ice cream and cookies and satisfy your sweet tooth after a meal with this homemade frozen fruit cup.
Double-Berry Cooler
This refreshing gelatin dessert combines fresh blackberries or blueberries with strawberries and fruity juice. It's also a nice summer snack.
Berries with Custard Sauce and Mint
This dessert of fresh mixed berries topped with a sweet Marsala-flavored custard and fresh mint is a refreshing treat on a hot summer night.
Frosty Blackberry Lemon Ice
Spoon this easy frozen dessert recipe, or make it a cold beverage by pouring club soda or sparkling water over a scoop in a glass. It only needs 5 ingredients.
Fruit & Nut Quinoa
This sweet quinoa dessert is topped with fresh blackberries and raspberries and drizzled with honey.