25 Quick High-Protein Dinners for Monday Nights

April 12, 2021
Credit: Jamie Vespa

Make Monday nights easier and more delicious with these high-protein dinner recipes. Each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving for a satisfying and filling meal. And as a bonus, these dinners will be on the table in 30 minutes or less. Once you try recipes like Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle, you’ll want to add them to your weekly meal lineup.

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.

Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

In this easy main dish recipe, pork chops are paired with farro and spinach in a zesty peanut butter-lime sauce. This one-skillet meal will be on the table in under 30 minutes and requires minimal cleanup.

 

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

These shrimp and pesto Buddha bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

30-Minute Mini Meatloaves with Whipped Cauliflower & Green Beans

Credit: Carolyn Hodges
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Comfort food but make it fast! This recipe incorporates a number of pantry ingredients and shortcuts like frozen cauliflower and steam-in-the-bag green beans to cut way down on prep time. Baking the meatloaf in a muffin tin reduces cook time by more than half and makes portion control easy.

Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Jamie Vespa
Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe—the flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shallots and the actual tomatoes help to add delicious flavor to the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this easy 20-minute weeknight meal. This recipe is a variation on our insanely popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.

Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle

This mushroom ragout is topped with dollops of ricotta, which cut through the acidity of the tomato-based sauce for a balanced flavor and creamy texture.

Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans

For a steak that’s deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there’s one less pan to wash!

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.

Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad

In this spin, we coat this blackened chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we take advantage of the warmer weather by grilling outside.

Classic Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

No sneaky ingredients here, just delicious comfort food. You can enjoy this super-cheesy mac and cheese in the same time it takes to cook the boxed version. Whole-wheat noodles add fiber, while sharp Cheddar adds richness. A hefty twist of black pepper balances the cheese's salty tang.

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.

Polenta Bowls with Roasted Vegetables & Fried Eggs

Polenta Bowls with Roasted Vegetables & Fried Eggs

You really can't beat creamy polenta with a fried egg on top--unless you add some roasted veggies, as we've done in this hearty and healthy meal in a bowl. Serve these bowls for a satisfying brunch, lunch or dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes. Feel free to swap (or add) in other veggies, such as broccoli, to customize your bowls according to what's in season or what you have on hand.

Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

This healthy fish recipe comes together fast with just three ingredients you can always have on hand in your freezer and fridge. Store-bought teriyaki glaze makes a great marinade for cod that doubles as a sauce for the cauliflower rice.

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

Spaghetti with Broccolini Pesto

Spaghetti with Broccolini Pesto

Broccolini stems are quickly softened in the pasta-boiling water before being whirled with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano into a flavorful pesto sauce in this healthy vegetarian pasta recipe. It's worth seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano to make the pesto-its superior flavor elevates the final dish. Edamame bumps up the protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Pair with a side of sautéed greens, such as kale, collards or spinach.

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad

Barley and pistachios give this healthy chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor. For an easy change-up, swap in your favorite whole grain, such as brown rice, farro or quinoa.

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Skip frying but keep all the crunch with this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get crispy.

Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti

Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti

This healthy baked ziti recipe doesn't require any chopping and is made on the stovetop, so it is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Using whole-wheat pasta adds fiber; opt for penne if whole-wheat ziti is hard to find.

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl

Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, is so popular that it's sold by the pound in supermarkets. Now it has crossed the Pacific to become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. But it's easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Sriracha and Chinese-style mustard add a touch of heat to the classic poke seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a meal.

