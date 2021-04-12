16 Slaw Recipes for Spring
Whether you’re having a picnic, barbecue or just enjoying a meal in the warm weather, these slaw recipes are a great addition to your meal. Made with seasonal ingredients like cabbage, radishes and more, these slaw recipes are bright and fresh. Side dishes like Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette and Snap Pea & Radish Slaw are an easy and delicious way to enjoy spring vegetables.
Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
Snap Pea & Radish Slaw
This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner.
Jessica's Coleslaw
Culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris shares this classic coleslaw recipe, made with green and red cabbage, cider vinegar and a splash of tangy buttermilk. A bit of sugar balances the vinegar's acid, but adjust the sweetness to your preference. Serve it with fried fish, sandwiches, burgers or any other picnic or BBQ fare.
Vinegary Coleslaw
Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.
Quick Broccoli Slaw
Use up unused broccoli stems by making your own broccoli slaw instead of using the bagged slaw in this easy potluck favorite. Trim and peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then cut 3 cups of matchsticks with the julienne blade on a mandoline or by hand.
Carrot & Radish Slaw with Pickled Onions
Cutting vegetables into long thin strips--a technique called julienning--rather than shredding them gives this healthy slaw recipe a marvelous, crisp texture. You can cut the vegetables by hand, but a mandoline will save you a lot of time. If your radishes still have the greens attached, reserve them and use as a garnish.
Spicy Cabbage Slaw
Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
Grilled Coleslaw with Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette
Grilling cabbage and carrots gently softens the crunchy vegetables for a smoky yet still crisp version of a favorite summer side in this easy coleslaw recipe. For an easy grilled dinner, cook some chicken, fish or veggie burgers alongside the vegetables.
Chipotle Coleslaw
Serve this slightly spicy slaw as a side—or topping—on taco night.
Classic Coleslaw with Attitude
Lots of crunchy, aromatic seeds and the pungent agrodolce bite of quick-pickled raisins elevate this coleslaw recipe from plain to brilliant. If you're bringing it to a party, make sure to save some at home for yourself. You'll want to put it on sandwiches and salads, or serve it alongside pork chops.
Jicama Radish Slaw
This easy side dish compliments any summer meal. Full of fresh and crunchy jicama, radishes and red pepper, this slaw is also a great topper on a salad or in a poke bowl.
Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing
Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus.
Apple Slaw with Poppy Seed Dressing
Apples contribute a touch of sweetness to a traditional cabbage slaw, and pecans give it a delicious crunchy finish. To save time, substitute 3 cups prepared coleslaw mix for the sliced cabbage and shredded carrots.
Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple
Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
Blue Cheese-Veggie Slaw
Crumbled blue cheese in a buttermilk dressing elevates basic coleslaw and is a perfect way to introduce kids to the potent cheese. Top with grilled chicken or pork for a fast and easy meal-in-a-bowl.
Lemony Broccoli Slaw
Thanks to ready-made broccoli slaw mixes available in the produce aisle, this side dish can be prepared in just 15 minutes. The chilling time is necessary so the slaw can marry with the honey-lemon dressing.