19 30-Minute Dinners for People Who Love Asparagus
Spring is peak time for asparagus, and these 30-minute dinner recipes highlight the seasonal vegetable. Not only does asparagus add color to your plate, but it also has some great health benefits like reducing cancer risk and being packed with antioxidants and fiber. Try the bright stalks in recipes like Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes and Cauliflower Gnocchi with Asparagus & Pesto.
Green Goddess Grain Bowl
This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes
These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
Creamy Chicken & Asparagus Pasta
This creamy chicken and asparagus pasta is a quick, warming meal all cooked in one pot. The cream cheese adds a silky texture to the sauce, while fresh asparagus and lemon brighten the dish.
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers’ market early in the season.
Cauliflower Gnocchi with Asparagus & Pesto
While the cauliflower gnocchi crisp up in a sauté pan, steam fresh asparagus in the microwave to keep it bright green and crisp-tender. Substitute frozen asparagus (or green beans or peas) in a pinch. Toss them together with prepared basil pesto for a satisfying supper.
Steak & Vegetable Stir-Fry with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce
Quick-cooking and full-flavored skirt steak is perfect for stir-fries. Just be sure to slice it across the grain so the steak stays tender as it cooks.
Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce
Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus
This healthy chicken pesto pasta is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus--which is cooked in the same pot as the pasta--brightens up the look and the flavors of this family-friendly and easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch.
Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon
Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
Asparagus & Purple Artichoke Pizza
Lemon and pecorino top off this delicious and easy homemade pizza that gets vibrant color from asparagus and artichoke. Shiso is a fuzzy-leafed herb in the mint family that's used in a variety of Asian cuisines. Devoted fans grow it in their gardens; look for it at Asian and farmers' markets. Note: Baby artichokes hardly have chokes, so you can use a paring knife to extricate any fluff.
Roasted Barramundi with Asparagus Gremolata
Barramundi (aka Asian sea bass) is a mild white fish with a flaky texture and a respectable amount of omega-3s (667 mg per 4-oz. serving compared to 147 mg for mahi-mahi and 1,127 mg for wild salmon). Farmed barramundi is rated a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. You can substitute mahi-mahi in this recipe. Serve up this easy dinner with some roasted new potatoes. They'll need to cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Start them on the bottom rack of the oven while you prep this healthy recipe and then cook the fish and asparagus on the middle rack when you're ready.
Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto
Fresh lemon juice, tangy sun-dried tomatoes and zippy pesto tie together the flavors in this quick and easy skillet meal. The 30-minute dinner is so versatile--you can use any quick-cooking protein or vegetable you have on hand and still have a delicious meal on busy weeknights.
Springtime Cacio e Pepe
"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
Salmon and Asparagus
This quick-and-easy recipe is loaded with bold flavors and combines heart-healthy salmon with roasted or grilled asparagus. We recommend roasting or grilling the salmon and asparagus together to save time. To ramp up the flavor in this dish, use a dab of extra-virgin olive oil, snipped fresh parsley, finely shredded lemon peel, and ground black pepper.
Tarragon Scallops on Asparagus Spears
In this 15-minute recipe, crisp and tender asparagus spears serve as a vibrant base for lemon- and tarragon-flavored sea scallops.
Wild Asparagus with Scrambled Eggs
Spring brings a lush carpet of blooms to the hills of Cyprus and sends food-loving foragers out hunting for wild asparagus. Cooked with eggs and potatoes, it's a simple scramble that's often served as one of several small plates at dinner. You can find wild asparagus in the U.S. as well; otherwise, shop for stalks that are as young and tender as possible. (Adapted from Munevver Gurel.)
Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
Poached Cod & Asparagus
In this recipe, we poach the cod right on top of the asparagus. The result is perfectly cooked cod and tender-crisp asparagus. The sauce is our take on beurre blanc--a traditional French sauce made with wine and lots of butter. Ours uses a little cornstarch for thickening and a judicious amount of butter for flavor.