31 Comfort Food Recipes for Spring

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, has worked with many low-income families and is well-versed in the realities of putting food on the table that is healthy, tastes good, isn’t time-prohibitive and is affordable. “A traditional tuna casserole provides both protein and carbohydrates to keep you full, and is kid-friendly and easy to make,” she says about this tuna casserole recipe. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)