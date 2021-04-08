16 Spicy Grilled Shrimp Recipes That Are a Punch of Flavor
Make one of these spicy grilled shrimp recipes for a flavorful main dish. Grilling imparts a smoky flavor that pairs well with the spices on the shrimp. Just be sure to keep a close eye on the shrimp as they cook quickly. Recipes like Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Feta Dipping Sauce and Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos are bold, healthy and a great way to use the grill.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Feta Dipping Sauce
If you like shrimp, this spicy grilled shrimp recipe will be your new favorite. It's easy, fast and delicious! The subtle spice of the cayenne is balanced by the creamy feta sauce. If you want to tame the heat, you can cut the cayenne in half or skip it completely.
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
Grilled Shrimp with Melon & Pineapple Salsa
Grilled shrimp is perfectly accented by this light, summery pineapple-melon salsa. The flavors are bright and fresh, just right for a hot day. Use just one melon or any combination of melons--including watermelon--for the versatile salsa. For best flavor marinate the shrimp overnight.
Grilled Cajun Jambalaya
Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Plus, using a grill cuts down on the cleanup for this Cajun jambalaya recipe. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
Grilled Sherry-Garlic Shrimp
Sherry, garlic and a touch of spicy red pepper flavor the marinade for this grilled shrimp recipe.
Garlic-Oregano Grilled Shrimp (Camarones Asada en Escabeche)
Escabeche, a quick pickling of already-cooked food, is a common way of preparing fish and vegetables in Mexico. In this healthy shellfish recipe, the shrimp are grilled first, then infused with flavor from a chile, herb and vinegar marinade. Serve with tortilla shells for tacos, on top of a salad or with toothpicks for an easy appetizer.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs
Jumbo shrimp and nectarine wedges are threaded on kabobs, seasoned with Asian-inspired seasonings, and grilled to perfection for a light but flavorful entree.
Shrimp and Mango Adobado Salad with Grilled Corn-Avocado Salsa
This recipe is a reinvention of a classic dish. Remember when salsa was made only with tomatoes? This lively corn-red-onion-avocado-pepper salsa goes with grilled shrimp and mangoes, which are briefly immersed in a snappy grapefruit-lime juice marinade.
Fiery Southwestern Seafood Skewers
Perfect for a cookout or picnic, these Southwestern-inspired kebabs are a fun, healthy, and flavorful way to grill seafood and vegetables.
Iceberg Wedges with Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dressing
Wedges of crisp lettuce dressed up with grilled shrimp, crisp bacon, colorful tomatoes, sliced red onion and chunky blue cheese dressing-now that's a salad that satisfies!
Lemon-Chile Shrimp Skewers
Serve these zesty, lemony shrimp and vegetable skewers over hot rice for a complete meal.
Shrimp Boil-Style Dinner
This recipe is a twist on a classic shrimp boil dinner. New potatoes and ears of corn are cooked in boiling water on the stove and then placed in foil packets with the shrimp, sausage, and seasoning, where--in less than 15 minutes--everything steams to perfection and is ready for you and your family to enjoy.
Cajun Shrimp Grill Packets with Tomatoes & Okra
Okra retains a delightful tender-crisp texture when cooked in a packet. Here, it teams up with shrimp, tomatoes and Cajun seasoning for a satisfying meal with a taste of New Orleans. Serve with grilled whole-grain bread or polenta.
Shrimp & Plum Kebabs
Toss quick-cooking shrimp, juicy summertime plums and zesty jalapeños with a simple cilantro-lime marinade for a deluxe meal in minutes. If you like, use peaches or nectarines in place of the plums and red or green bell peppers for the jalapeños.
Grilled Shrimp Remoulade
An updated and untraditional rémoulade makes a tangy sauce for these spice-rubbed shrimp. While this is a warm-weather favorite on the grill, you can also cook the shrimp under a preheated broiler. Cook shrimp on a lightly sprayed broiler rack, about 4 inches from the heat, for a winter warmer any night of the week.