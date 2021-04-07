25 Meals to Prep Before You Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine

While everyone reacts differently to the COVID-19 vaccine, some common side effects include a sore arm, headache, tiredness or chills, according to the CDC. And if you’re feeling down or achy, the last thing you’ll probably want to do is make dinner. But instead of ordering out, prepare these healthy recipes ahead of time. Try these slow-cooker recipes that will be ready when you get back or make a low-lift recipe that features anti-inflammatory foods like salmon, dark leafy greens and whole grains, which will help support your immune system. Although recipes like Slow-Cooker Lemony Chicken Noodle Soup and Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets won’t magically erase any side effects, they are comforting, delicious and can help you feel your best.

