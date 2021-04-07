26 Low-Carb Recipes to Pack for a Picnic

April 07, 2021

Eat outside with these healthy, portable recipes that are appropriate for a picnic. Whether it’s a sandwich, side dish or dip that can be paired with veggies, these picnic recipes are low in carbohydrates. Recipes like Zucchini Noodle Pasta Salad and Fresh Fruit Salad are tasty and easy to pack in a basket for a fun meal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Pickle Sub Sandwiches with Turkey & Cheddar

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cut down on carbs by swapping out the bread for slices of pickle to make these fun turkey and Cheddar sandwiches. Roma tomatoes are the perfect oblong shape for these mini sandwiches but feel free to use regular tomatoes--simply cut the slices in half so they fit nicely on the pickle sandwich. These sandwiches are an easy lunch, but they're also great on a party tray for a casual get-together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Avocado-Yogurt Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.

3 of 26

Fresh Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.

Advertisement

4 of 26

Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go.

5 of 26

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy zucchini noodle salad has all the flavors you love in a classic Mediterranean pasta salad but we've swapped in zoodles for wheat pasta, which makes the salad lighter, lower in carbs and gluten-free. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.

6 of 26

Vinegary Coleslaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Hollow out a cucumber and fill it up with your favorite sandwich fillings for a crisp sub with less carbs and calories. Plus, you can easily pack these up for work, school or a picnic--no soggy bread!

8 of 26

Classic Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

9 of 26

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe--just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve as a healthy side dish at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Classic Deviled Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.

11 of 26

Shrimp Cobb Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooked peeled shrimp is perfect for quick and healthy meals--here we use it in place of chicken in our simplified Cobb Salad.

12 of 26

Creamy Cucumber Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy cucumber salad is an easy side dish for any summer BBQ. Bright dill and white-wine vinegar add fresh tartness to cucumbers and red onions. Enjoy this salad the day you prepare it so the ingredients don't turn watery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.

14 of 26

Pimiento Cheese Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well.

15 of 26

Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.

17 of 26

Amish Broccoli Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy broccoli and cauliflower salad has a fabulous crunch. The salad holds well and is perfect for potlucks and picnics. Our version has considerably less sugar than most Amish salad recipes and is lighter because we use a mixture of low-fat Greek yogurt and mayonnaise for the dressing.

18 of 26

Purple Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Creamy Spinach Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.

20 of 26

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.

21 of 26

Vegan Creamy Coleslaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic coleslaw goes vegan in this easy barbecue side dish recipe. Eggless or vegan mayonnaise's mild flavor is indistinguishable from regular mayo in this coleslaw flavored with Dijon and cider vinegar. Look for it in the condiment section of large grocery stores or natural-foods stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Creamy Buffalo Chicken Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this Buffalo wings-inspired chicken salad, Greek yogurt replaces more than half of the mayonnaise. We like the flavor of Frank's RedHot hot sauce, but Sriracha and Tabasco are delicious options too. Serve this healthy chicken salad as an open-face sandwich or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.

23 of 26

Spicy Avocado Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Guacamole meets chickpeas for a Cali-Middle East mashup in this healthy avocado hummus recipe. Jalapeños can be hot or not so much--taste and adjust for your palate.

24 of 26

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Chicken, Charred Tomato & Broccoli Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple but substantial main-course salad gets its goodness from smoky skillet-blackened tomatoes and a dressing prepared right in the pan--maximizing all the flavor from the tomatoes.

26 of 26

Red Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next