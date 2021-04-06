16 Easy Stuffed Pepper Recipes
These healthy stuffed peppers are an easy choice for dinner. Full of protein and other nutritious vegetables, these stuffed peppers come together with just 35 minutes or less of active cooking time. Recipes like Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers and Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers make a balanced and flavorful meal.
Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner.
Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers
Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
Mexican Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers
Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.
Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers
Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers
Bake up omelets in a pepper for a healthy, veggie-packed breakfast. Sweet bell peppers are filled with a cheesy egg filling with all the fixings of a classic Denver omelet. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe is easy to double!
Stuffed Yellow Peppers
A turkey, vegetable and rice filling with a bread crumb topping make these peppers a satisfying, low-calorie meal.
Tofu-Pesto Stuffed Peppers
Tofu, cooked chicken breast, and navy beans pack these colorful peppers with lots of low-fat protein.
Instant-Pot Stuffed Peppers
Lean ground beef and veggies fill bell peppers in this easy Instant Pot dinner. Be sure to spoon the bright and flavorful tomato sauce over each pepper before serving. To make this even easier, choose peppers that will stand upright in your Instant Pot.
Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers
Easy slow-cooked stuffed peppers get a delightful Southwestern twist when filled with rice and beans and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers
Tender, juicy bell peppers hold a Tex-Mex inspired filling of ground beef, taco seasoning and veggies finished with melted cheese on top in this easy stuffed peppers recipe. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite taco fixings.
Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers
We have swapped the typical filling of ground beef and rice for a more exotic filling made with Indian-spiced chicken and rice in this stuffed bell pepper recipe. The chicken tikka masala used for the filling is quick to make, thanks to the use of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Want to make these ahead? Make an double batch of the tikka masala on a meal-prep day and freeze half to use later in this delicious healthy dinner.
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
These Mexican-inspired stuffed peppers are perfect for your next breakfast or brunch endeavor. With 16 grams of protein in each serving, these peppers are sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
Spicy Egg-Stuffed Peppers
In this recipe, you can choose to use poblano chile peppers or sweet peppers, depending on which flavor you prefer; spicy or sweet.