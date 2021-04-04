30 Sunday Brunch Recipes for Spring
Put together a delicious menu with these healthy brunch recipes. From baked goods to egg dishes, these sweet and savory recipes are seasonal and bright. Plus, round out your meal with a fun and colorful mocktail or cocktail. Recipes like Spring Green Frittata and Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes will make any brunch feel special.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts.
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.
3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie
Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients—frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Gin & Blackberry Spritz
This "berry" fresh spritzer is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail, but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Cucumber-Mint Spritzer
Cucumbers and mint pair delightfully in this refreshing spritzer that's perfect for a summer afternoon on the porch.
Vegan Pineapple & Coconut Baked Oatmeal
This dreamy vegan baked oatmeal is full of tropical flavors from coconut and pineapple, and it couldn't be easier to make. It's a satisfying family breakfast but also feels special enough for a Sunday brunch with company.
Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
Nectarine Scones
This easy scone recipe calls for nectarines, but try swapping in different stone fruits, such as peaches and plums, as they ripen throughout the season. Serve for brunch or afternoon tea.
Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon
Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas
These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit
Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
Mojito Mocktails
These minty mojito mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party--basically whenever you find that a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome. Be sure to add the ice cubes and sparkling water just before serving to avoid diluting this pitcher cocktail (which is easily doubled to serve a crowd, by the way).
Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad
Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with Mediterranean flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!
Blueberry-Coconut-Macadamia Muffins
The one-two punch of coconut and macadamia nuts in this luxurious muffin will make you think you're having your morning coffee in Hawaii. Drizzle with honey for an added touch of sweetness.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Scones
Ready in under an hour, the chocolate and peanut butter flavor of these filling breakfast scones will delight your taste buds. They're also perfect as an on-the-go snack or an afternoon pick-me-up treat.
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Pull together a nutritious breakfast in just 10 minutes with this delicious spinach omelet recipe. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.