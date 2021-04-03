20 Spring Dinners for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes

April 03, 2021

All you need is 20 minutes to make one of these seasonal and healthy dinner recipes. These dinners are low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key combination that can help if you’re looking to lose weight. Try recipes like Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta and Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado for a filling and delicious meal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We opt for fresh spinach pasta here--it cooks quickly and adds a pop of color. Cooking lima beans in pancetta drippings infuses them with flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Green Goddess Grain Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.

3 of 20

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.

5 of 20

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.

6 of 20

Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado

Credit: Eva Kolenko
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. The mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the salad together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake.

8 of 20

Spring Roll Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

All the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.

9 of 20

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Would you believe us if we said you can have restaurant-style tostadas at home in just 15 minutes? It's no problem! Simply layer black beans and Cheddar onto corn tortillas and toast in the toaster oven.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.

11 of 20

Beefless Vegan Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take taco night in a new direction with these healthy vegan tacos. We've swapped crumbled tofu for the ground beef, without sacrificing any of the savory seasonings you expect in a taco. You can also use the filling in burritos, bowls, taco salads and to top nachos.

12 of 20

Strawberry & Tuna Spinach Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy sweet, juicy strawberries paired with nutrient-dense mushrooms and tangy tuna salad. This is the ultimate salad to keep you feeling full. It boasts 20 grams of protein and 10.5 grams of fiber -- both nutrients known to satiate hunger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Salmon Sushi Grain Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get all the delicious flavors of sushi without the time-consuming rolling with this quick grain bowl recipe. All you need is 15 minutes to get this healthy dinner on the table or to pack it up for lunch at work.

14 of 20

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

15 of 20

Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein. Serve topped with extra freshly ground pepper, if desired.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.

17 of 20

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

18 of 20

Quinoa Cilantro Taco Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-satisfying salad gets a whole-grain boost from cooked quinoa and crumbled whole-grain crackers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.

20 of 20

Flat-Belly Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next