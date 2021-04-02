31 Healthy Dinners for Two in 30 Minutes or Less
Make a healthy dinner for two with these delicious recipes. Whether you use chicken, turkey or keep it vegetarian, these dinner recipes are on the table in 30 minutes or less. Try recipes like Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers and Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad for a tasty and satisfying dinner.
Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad
This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.
Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa
In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers for Two
Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. And this recipe makes just enough for two. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
Lobster Ravioli
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine for Two
Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
Apple Turkey Picadillo
This twist on the Latin American staple is made healthier with lean ground turkey and crisp apples. It doubles well. Try tucking it into whole-wheat tortillas or serve over instant brown rice for a quick and healthy supper.
Italian Penne with Tuna
Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
Udon Noodle Bowl
This Asian-inspired Udon Noodle Bowl can be ready in just 30 minutes. It's a perfect weeknight meal, quick and incredibly satisfying.
Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two
Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad
Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef.
Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Chickpeas
The assertive flavor of broccoli rabe and rosemary are paired with sturdy chickpeas in this satisfying pasta dish. When buying broccoli rabe, check to make sure the bottoms of the stems are relatively tight, green and moist. If the broccoli rabe at your store is past its prime--or if you prefer a milder taste--use broccolini or regular broccoli instead. Garnish with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables
This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions
This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
Chicken Parmesan with Broccolini
This delicious Chicken Parmesan dinner for two is ready in just 30 minutes!
Salmon with Broccoli Couscous
Go fishing at your grocery store and you won't find a meal that is much easier, or healthier, than this one. Salmon is one of a few foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent disease.
Chicken Tostadas
Mexican-inspired chicken tostadas are always a hit. Instead of full-fat cheese and fried tortillas, this recipe calls for light queso, toasted tortillas, and fat-free Greek yogurt.
Fennel & Shrimp Fra Diavolo for Two
Sweet shrimp and fennel are just the thing to pair with spicy, garlicky tomato sauce in this healthy makeover of an Italian pasta recipe. If you're not a fan of heat, adjust the amount of crushed red pepper to taste. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette or sautéed green vegetables.
Thai-Style Salad
Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.
Bone-In Pork Chops with Grilled Peaches & Arugula
This easy grilling recipe sears both the pork and the peaches on the grill. When peaches are not in season, you can make this recipe with pears or apples instead.
Turkey Sausage & Peppers Burger for Two
If you love the classic flavors of the Italian sausage and peppers sandwich, this healthy burger recipe, inspired by that flavor combination, is for you. If you don't have a grill basket, fold a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this will prevent the vegetables from sliding through the grill rack.
Herbed Fish and Vegetables with Lemon Mayo
This quick-and-easy dinner recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad for Two
This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless recipe for two. Wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Pork & Broccoli Thai Noodle Salad for Two
Crunchy broccoli slaw--available in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes--is the secret to making this Thai noodle recipe super-fast. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater. Making the pork patties while the water for the noodles comes to a boil ensures the pork and noodles will be done at the same time.
Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne for Two
In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill
This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
Pimiento-Cheese Patty Melt for Two
A healthy pimiento-cheese spread makes an insanely delicious topping for this easy patty melt recipe. To keep the bread-to-burger ratio even (and calories in check), look for a smaller loaf of country bread or cut a large piece in half and use one slice for two servings.
Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas for Two
Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe for two is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts more than 9 grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.
Stuffed Pork Sandwiches for Two
The classic Cuban sandwich inspired this recipe. The original is made with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese and pickles pressed and griddled between two pieces of soft white bread. Our version cuts down on the meat and is served on a soft whole-wheat bun. Feel free to press it in a panini maker to make it crispy. Serve with vinegary coleslaw.