30 Seasonal Recipes to Make in April
Celebrate the month of April with these bright and healthy recipes. We’ve pulled together recipes that are packed with seasonal produce like asparagus, strawberries and radishes, so you can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables in a dessert, side or main dish. Recipes like Spring Vegetable Lasagna and Strawberry Cobbler are colorful and tasty.
Spring Vegetable Lasagna
No-boil noodles help get this crowd-pleasing vegetarian lasagna in the oven fast. Using a mandoline isn't essential, but will make quick work of producing thin, uniform slices of roots that cook super-evenly and look stunning. Serve with a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette and crusty bread.
Strawberry Cobbler
In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.
Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
This creamy lemon-asparagus risotto, with crisp-tender asparagus, bright lemon and salty Parmesan cheese, is delicious on its own as a main dish or as a side to enjoy alongside roast chicken.
Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives
This healthy chicken stew is full of warming, spicy flavor thanks to ras el hanout, an aromatic Moroccan spice blend. You can find it in well-stocked grocery stores--or substitute 1/2 tsp. each ground cumin and ginger and 1/4 tsp. each ground cinnamon, coriander and allspice.
Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad
This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.
Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle
This mushroom ragout is topped with dollops of ricotta, which cut through the acidity of the tomato-based sauce for a balanced flavor and creamy texture.
Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers’ market early in the season.
Quinoa with Peas & Lemon
Green peas add a pop of color to this bright whole-grain side dish. Plus, choosing frozen saves you time—no shelling required! Want to save even more time? Use a pouch of precooked quinoa.
Pineapple & Coconut Napoleons
Prepare this beautiful stacked cream and pineapple napoleons recipe when you want a special dessert without a lot of effort. We use store-bought angel food cake to keep this pineapple dessert brilliantly simple and fast.
Apricot Glazed Chicken with Potatoes & Asparagus
Curry powder is a powerhouse ingredient because it combines a medley of flavorful spices—usually turmeric, fenugreek, coriander and peppers—all in one jar. Increase the heat in this dish by using a hot or red curry powder.
Salt-&-Vinegar Roasted Radishes
Colorful roasted radishes make a unique and healthy vegetable side recipe. If your radishes come without greens, use 5 cups baby kale in Step 3 instead. Halve or quarter large radishes before roasting so they'll cook as fast as small radishes.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Snap Pea Slaw
The buttermilk marinade lets these fried chicken tenders get crispy on the outside and stay deliciously juicy on the inside. The fresh crunchy slaw helps balance the richness of the chicken. Don’t have buttermilk on hand? Make a substitute by mixing the equivalent amount of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar.
Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries
As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.
Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
Apricot Grunt
Grunts, also known as slumps, are cousins to the cobbler--they too feature a biscuit topping, but unlike the cobbler, which is baked in the oven, a grunt is cooked on the stovetop. In this easy summertime dessert, apricots simmer in a skillet with honey and a touch of cloves. Then whole-grain buttermilk biscuits are steamed on top of the bubbling fruit until set. Serve warm with a little heavy cream, a dollop of yogurt or vanilla ice cream. Try it with any type of fruit or combination of fruit--frozen fruit works well too.
Grilled Pork Tacos with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing
Maximum flavor in each bite of these colorful tacos comes from tossing the pork and peppers in the dressing rather than just drizzling it on top. Use corn tortillas for their toasty flavor and hearty texture, which stands up perfectly to the grill. Plus, they generally have negligible amounts of sodium.
Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake
Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
Spring Vegetable Minestra with Mint & Basil Pistou
If you don’t already stash Parmesan rinds in your freezer, look for them at a supermarket with a specialty cheese section—ask for them if they’re not prepackaged. You’ll need six to eight rinds.
Asparagus Casserole
Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. Feel free to skip that step if you’re crunched for time, but the vegetables will be more army green.
Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa
Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
Roasted Mushroom Salad
The mushrooms in this salad are tender and slightly caramelized when they come out of the oven. The barley adds texture and the radicchio adds freshness and a touch of bitterness, while the honey in the dressing helps to sweeten everything up.
Spring Vegetable Tart
This elegant vegetable tart is surprisingly easy to prepare: simply roll out store-bought puff pastry, then top with a tangy lemon-herb ricotta mixture and spring vegetables. For the prettiest presentation, look for long, skinny baby carrots at your supermarket or farmers' market. Serve with a green salad for brunch, lunch or a light supper.
Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi
Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
Black Bean Wraps with Greens & Cilantro Vinaigrette
A simple salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette packs these no-cook wraps with tons of bright cilantro flavor. The mix pairs well with mashed beans and avocado, which hold everything together.
Pea Pesto Gnocchi with Burrata
Here we pan-fry gnocchi to get them crispy, then coat them with a pesto-like sauce made with sweet peas, spinach, basil and cashews.
Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes
The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.
Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa
In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouthwatering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
Apricot-Strawberry Tart
In this healthy one-bowl dessert recipe, strawberries and apricots are a sweet-tart combination for the filling, but you can use 3 cups of any sliced summer fruit or berries that inspire you. Although this is technically a tart, it bakes best in (and is easiest to serve from) a springform pan instead of a classic tart pan. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.