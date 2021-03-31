26 Recipes to Help You Use Up a Container of Buttermilk

This satisfyingly moist and dense cake uses a tried-and-true technique for baking. Most cakes go right into a hot oven so all the rising happens fast and the cake firms up before any batter overflows out of the pan. With pound cake the batter is so dense that a speedy rise isn’t necessary. So here we start the cake in a cold oven and then bake at a relatively low temp. Besides the convenience of no preheating, the cake rises slowly as the heat increases, resulting in a wonderful crust and tender, moist crumb. Serve drizzled with orange curd (see Associated Recipe) for a touch of seasonal citrus.