34 Recipes to Use Up All Your Fresh Cucumbers
Wondering what to make with all of those fresh cucumbers? Try one of these healthy cucumber recipes for a fresh and delicious bite. Whether it’s a salad, snack or main dish, cucumbers add a cool and crunchy element to any dish. Recipes like Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce and Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad are tasty and a great way to use up your produce.
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce
We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.
Mini Cucumber Caterpillars
Kids will love eating their veggies when you turn mini cucumbers into fun caterpillar treats ready for dunking in their favorite dip!
Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad
This vibrant and healthy summer salad is perfect for BBQs and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it's also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad.
Summer Fresh Gazpacho with Cucumber Topping
Watermelon, cucumber, and fresh lime juice make this Summer Fresh Gazpacho uniquely delicious and refreshing.
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.
Greek Salad Skewers
Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!
Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce
Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
Thai Shrimp-Coconut Soup with Mango Cucumber Salad
This Asian-inspired dinner is ready in under an hour and will have your family asking for more! The Thai-flavored cilantro-lime coconut soup--full of rice noodles, shrimp and shiitake mushrooms--pairs perfectly with the sweet-&-spicy mango and cucumber salad.
Hot Dog with Cucumber-Avocado Slaw
These days, your hot dog can be more than the ketchup-and-mustard variety. Try this turkey hot dog, topped with a cucumber and avocado slaw. The creamy slaw is made with low-fat yogurt and gets a slight kick from sweet pickle relish and lime juice--a welcome change from plain old sauerkraut!
Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing
Making tofu tastier can be as simple as tossing it in a knockout sauce like this Sichuan-inspired peanut dressing. To make this cucumber salad recipe a meal, add rice noodles and double the dressing. Serve with an extra drizzle of sesame oil and sliced scallions.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Cucumber-Mint Salad
The cumin-and-coriander rub in this grilled chicken thigh recipe pairs deliciously with a minty cucumber salad. Chicken thighs can vary widely in size. Ask your butcher to hand-select 4 large thighs for this recipe. If you can only find small chicken thighs, cook 2 per person and reduce the grill time slightly.
Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad
Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible--think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. It is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.
Cucumber Bites
This quick, gluten-free snack recipe tops cucumbers with hummus, cheese and a hit of hot sauce.
Greek Salmon Toast
Complete with chopped red onion and fresh dill weed, this Greek salmon toast is sure to satisfy.
Red Rice Salad with Peaches & Cucumber
Sweet peaches or nectarines, lemon and a kiss of ginger and chile sparkle against chewy red rice in this rice salad recipe. Bhutanese red rice has a delicate flavor and cooks in 20 minutes. Look for it near other whole-grain rice in natural-foods stores. Can't find Bhutanese rice? Use another red rice or brown rice and adjust the cooking time.
Grilled Salmon & Cucumber, Fresh Herb & Feta Salad
Grilled salmon always plays well with a fresh, bright summertime salad. The tender, flaky salmon counters the crunchy cucumber salad while the rich fillet balances the saltiness of feta and the tang of the salad dressing. Serve the salmon warm or cold (your choice!) and pair the meal with a slice of crusty bread and a glass of wine.
Cream Cheese & Cucumber Crispbreads
This smørrebrød--the Danish name for an open-faced sandwich served on rye--is reminiscent of a cucumber tea sandwich, with a drizzle of honey for sweetness and walnuts for crunch.
Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad
This healthy summer salad is bursting with Mediterranean flavors and takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Serve it alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish or as part of a vegetarian spread. If you can't find Campari tomatoes or Persian cucumbers, feel free to swap them for whatever variety looks the best at your farmers' market.
Cucumber & Radish Tzatziki
Thinly sliced radishes lend a peppery bite and pretty pink hue to this traditional Greek cucumber yogurt dip recipe. Serve the tzatziki as an appetizer with pita bread, lavash-style flatbread or vegetable crudités, or as a refreshing sauce with grilled fish or chicken.
Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches
Cucumber tea sandwiches get a low-carb makeover when you skip the bread and add high-protein hummus.
Salmon with Cucumbers & Dill
Seared first to add color and flavor, the salmon is then combined with braised cucumbers--an unexpected yet delicious way to enjoy that vegetable's subtle taste.
Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad
This refreshing salad, made with cantaloupe and cucumbers, is the perfect summer dish for any occasion. Ready in just 25 minutes, this dish is perfect for any occasion.
Freekeh Tabbouleh with Spiced Lamb Kofta
For a new twist on tabbouleh, we use earthy, whole-grain freekeh combined with cucumber, parsley and tomatoes. Freekeh is found in two forms: whole or quick-cooking cracked; 2 cups of cooked bulgur can also be used as a substitute. Serve with the lamb patties and a spinach salad with herb vinaigrette.
Vegan Thai Cucumber Salad
This sweet and tangy salad of cucumber, scallions and pepper is packed with vibrant Thai flavors and a bit of extra crunch from dry-roasted peanuts. If possible, use a red jalapeño (or chile) to brighten the salad with a few specks of red. Cut the heat by removing the seeds before chopping.
Indian Beef Patties with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce
Tame these fiery mint- and cumin-spiked ground beef patties without derailing your daily meal plan when you add the cool low-fat cucumber sauce to them.
Peach & Cucumber Salad with Pepita Pesto
Cilantro and pumpkin seeds stand in for traditional pesto ingredients in this easy salad recipe. Look for peaches in July and August, when they are at their peak. Serve the salad along with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
Seared Scallops with Sauteed Cucumbers
Sweet sea scallops pair beautifully with lightly sauteed cucumbers. Try adding a handful of julienned snow peas to the cucumbers, for extra crunch. Serve simply with crusty bread or a few boiled new potatoes.
Grilled Pineapple Salsa with Cucumber (Salsa de Pina Asada con Pepino y Habanero)
Habanero chile gives this caramelized pineapple salsa recipe a little spice. If you're looking to tame the heat, try fresh jalapeños instead. Serve with grilled chicken or fish, as a dip with tortilla chips or on top of your favorite tacos.
Purslane, Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Mint
Purslane is a nutrient-packed green with a bright, lemony flavor and delicate crunch. Many gardeners in the U.S. consider it a weed, but Cypriots use it to make refreshing salads. If it isn't growing in your own yard, try calling a local vegetable farmer, who might be pleased to give some away, or you can order it from melissas.com or chefs-garden.com. Watercress makes a peppery substitute in this simple salad recipe.
Cucumber and Dill-Sour Cream on English Muffins
This tasty snack is ready in ten minutes.
Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad
This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.