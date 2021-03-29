24 Quick Summer Snacks That Will Satisfy Any Craving

March 29, 2021

These quick summer snacks will satisfy any snack hankering. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, savory or salty, these recipes are perfect for munching on. Recipes like Peach Caprese Skewers and Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza are delicious and easy to make.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Classic Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wedges of juicy watermelon topped with nondairy coconut yogurt and berries make for a crisp and refreshing dessert. To feed a crowd, leave the wedges blank and let guests add their own toppings to the yogurt.

3 of 24

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

5 of 24

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.

6 of 24

Rainbow Fruit Skewers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rainbow Fruit Skewers are a fun and beautiful way to get in those nutritious fruits. Plus, kids can help string fruit on skewers and drizzle Greek yogurt. Bonus! This snack is an excellent source of vitamin C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Tomato Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.

8 of 24

Cucumber Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

9 of 24

Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Peach Caprese Skewers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.

11 of 24

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.

12 of 24

Guacamole-Stuffed Mini Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The simple homemade guacamole in this healthy snack recipe couldn't be easier to whip up! We cut some carbs by stuffing the guac in halved mini bell peppers--or use them as guacamole dippers instead of tortilla chips.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

14 of 24

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread.

15 of 24

Mini Meat & Cheese Board

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a satisfying and quick snack or dessert, assemble your own cheese board for one, adorned with apricots, almonds and carrots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.

17 of 24

Blueberry Lemonade Slushies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-refreshing fruit slushie is so easy to make and uses just three ingredients. Try it with strawberries and raspberries, too--these are great for a kids' party, but the adults will love them just as much (especially spiked with a little vodka or gin).

18 of 24

Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Round apple slices make a sweet, crisp, no-bake crust for these easy fruit pizzas topped with almond butter, chocolate chips and crunchy pistachios. This fun snack or healthy dessert cuts carbs from a classic cookie-crust fruit pizza.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Vegetable juice and part-skim mozzarella string cheese make an easy, on-the-go healthy snack.

20 of 24

Tomato-Basil Skewers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.

21 of 24

Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Caramel Delight Energy Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.

23 of 24

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

24 of 24

Strawberries and Fruit Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Strawberries pick up the slack to provide vitamin C in the summer when oranges are out of season. Just one cup of strawberries will provide 150 percent of your daily vitamin C needs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next