30 Low-Sodium Dinners That Support Healthy Aging
As we age, it’s important to watch your sodium intake. High sodium intake can impact blood pressure and heart disease, so these dinner recipes meet the American Heart Association’s recommendations for a reduced-sodium diet so you can keep it in check. Recipes like Arepas with Spicy Black Beans and Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles are flavorful and healthy.
Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
This easy pasta recipe is an excuse to buy wild mushrooms, available at many grocery stores these days. Or if you prefer white buttons, those will work well too. The creamy linguine is ready in 40 minutes, so it's quick enough for an easy weeknight recipe but it feels fancy enough for entertaining.
Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles
Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.
Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Crema
Avocado cuts some of the sour cream in our quick crema loaded with cilantro, for a healthier taco sauce that takes these shrimp tacos to the next level. Shrimp cook up super-fast, making them the ultimate taco filling for a fast weeknight dinner that's also impressive and delicious enough for a weekend dinner party.
Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders
Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
Arepas with Spicy Black Beans
These corncakes are a common style of flatbread in Colombia and Venezuela. Arepas are made with precooked cornmeal and served warmed with butter or cheese, or split open and filled, or topped, as we've done here. Our arepas filling is loaded with fragrant spices and vegetables to elevate the dish.
Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese
Forgo regular pasta (and most of the carbs) for spiralized zucchini "noodles" in these make-ahead meals. The zoodles quickly turn tender-crisp as the veggie-packed Bolognese warms in the microwave.
Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives
Keep the mess to minimum with this easy sheet-pan dinner. Cherry tomato halves roast alongside salmon fillets and make a delicious topping combined with olives, garlic and thyme in this easy fuss-free dinner.
Scrambled Egg Curry
This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
White Beans & Eggs with Pancetta & Fennel
Pancetta (cured pork belly) is similar in taste and texture to bacon (which is cured and smoked pork belly). You can find it near the bacon at many grocery stores.
Cajun-Style Pork and Shrimp Pasta
Cajun seasoning adds flavor and spice to this delicious slow-cooker pork and shrimp pasta dish. Our recipe calls for salt-free seasoning to lower the sodium content, or you have the option to make your own Cajun seasoning blend.
Beef Tenderloin with Pomegranate Sauce & Farro Pilaf
This recipe proves roasting then saucing with vibrant flavors is the best way to cook beef tenderloin. Double pomegranate--juice and molasses--lends fruity tartness to the sauce.
Cilantro-Jalapeño Shrimp with Mango-Jicama Salad
Instead of serving boring burgers and humdrum hot dogs at your next barbecue, try these zesty shrimp skewers! Your guests will be transported to the islands with each bite of spicy shrimp and citrus-dressed mango-jicama salad.
Spicy Chicken Kabobs with Vegetable Rice
Because it's ready in under an hour, this chicken and rice dish is ideal for any weeknight meal.
Grilled Beef and Avocado Pitas
Allow the beef to marinate for 24 hours for maximum flavor.
Spiced Eggplant-Lentil Salad with Mango
Spiced eggplant, lentils and mangoes combine deliciously in this Indian-inspired vegetarian salad. Customize the spiciness of this by choosing mild, medium or hot versions of salsa, chili powders and curry powder. The flavor is even better when the salad is prepared ahead. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Coconut Shrimp with Mango Rice Pilaf
This island-inspired dinner features coconut-crusted shrimp alongside a fresh mango and herb-infused rice pilaf. Using packaged cooked brown rice is the secret to keeping the prep time short for this easy rice pilaf recipe.
BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli
Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.
Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Lentil Stew
A blend of garlic, cumin, coriander, black pepper, and cinnamon perfectly season this hearty stew.
Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado
Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake.
Salmon-Vegetable Bake
Clean up is a breeze with this recipe. Put the salmon and vegetables in a foil packet, then cook. Toss the foil after dinner and you're done.
Farro-Stuffed Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Squash
This elegant dish is a real crowd pleaser.
Coffee and Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steak with Vegetable Skewers
Broiled flank steak teams up with mushroom, zucchini, and tomato skewers for a delicious combination. Homemade buttermilk dressing is the perfect addition to this tasty dish.
Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
Mediterranean Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad
Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.
Honey-Mustard Chicken with Asparagus Farrotto
Risotto gets a whole-grain upgrade by swapping in farro (a type of wheat) for the white rice. The farrotto adds a chewy bite and nutty flavor, plus 4 extra grams of fiber per serving.
Pasta with Homemade Ricotta & Roasted Broccoli
For the creamiest texture and freshest flavor, make homemade ricotta cheese. It's a simple 3-step process that makes ready-to-eat cheese in under an hour. Check your label: milk that has been ultra-high-temperature pasteurized (or ultra-pasteurized) won't work here.
Shrimp and Grits
Onion and garlic season the shrimp, which is served on a bed of grits and topped off with cheese and green onions in this simple recipe.
Classic Mac & Cheese
No sneaky ingredients here, just delicious comfort food. You can enjoy this super-cheesy mac and cheese in the same time it takes to cook the boxed version. Whole-wheat noodles add fiber, while sharp Cheddar adds richness. A hefty twist of black pepper balances the cheese's salty tang.
Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Topping
In this easy shepherd's pie recipe, we keep the carbs in check by using creamy mashed cauliflower in place of mashed potatoes. The ground beef filling is cooked in the same skillet used for baking the pie, making assembly (and cleanup) a breeze.