14 Panzanella Recipes That Make the Perfect Addition to Any Meal
Make a delicious main or side dish with these panzanella recipes. A panzanella is a Tuscan salad that’s traditionally made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here, we put our spin on the bread salad with different flavor and ingredient combinations. Try Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella and Fennel Panzanella for a fun and tasty dish.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella
Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
Panzanella with Tomatoes & Grilled Corn
Grilled corn adds a note of sweetness to this tangy panzanella salad.
Salmon Panzanella
This traditional Italian bread salad is full of tomatoes and cucumber and gets a protein boost with the addition of grilled salmon.
Panzanella
In this healthy panzanella recipe, a classic Italian bread salad recipe, juicy tomatoes full of bright acidity are delicious when combined with the sweetness of basil and leftover bread. Bring out your best olive oil and vinegar and serve this bread salad with grilled meat or fish.
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.
Panzanella Salad
Don't throw out that stale bread! Instead make this quick, easy, and delicious Tuscan salad.
Fennel Panzanella
James Beard Award-winner and Top Chef contestant Karen Akunowicz of Fox & the Knife in Boston turns this Italian-inspired bread salad into a hearty fall dish. Instead of tomato, fennel mingles with the vinaigrette to let the bread soak up its licorice notes, while the arugula lends the dish a hint of pepper. The lemony vinaigrette is so simple and tastes so much fresher than store-bought. Make a double batch to toss on other salads. It will keep in the fridge for up to a week. Add some shredded chicken to the salad to make it a meal.
Panzanella Salad with a Twist
Panzanella is a popular Tuscan summer salad made with bread soaked in a dressing. This version uses whole-grain bread, baby spinach and a reduced-calorie balsamic dressing for a healthier twist.
Grilled Green Panzanella Salad with Halloumi, White Beans & Vegetables
Panzanella is a Tuscan chopped salad of bread and tomatoes. This upscale version features halloumi cheese and is super easy because most of the ingredients are grilled, including the cheese.
Melon Panzanella
Traditional panzanella, Italian bread salad, was the inspiration for this dish. This variation uses sweet, ripe melon instead of tomatoes, plus peppery arugula and a touch of sizzled prosciutto to complement the taste of the melon. Try firm-textured orange- or green-fleshed melons, such as honeydew, casaba, cantaloupe or Galia. We even like it with watermelon.
Shrimp Panzanella
This fresh-tasting panzanella (Italian bread-and-tomato salad) is made with shrimp, olives and plenty of herbs. You'll need olives packed in flavorful brine to make the dressing. For convenience, buy shrimp already peeled and cooked. Sometimes the best-tasting precooked shrimp is sold frozen. Soak in cold water for 10 minutes to defrost. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Warm Arugula Bread Salad
This assertive panzanella has the most flavor when made with mature arugula, but baby arugula also works well. Serve with grilled steak or turkey sausage.
Israeli Salad with Challah Croutons & Feta
Cucumbers, tomato, parsley and feta are the basics of an Israeli salad, which is as common at breakfast as at any other meal. Here, fluffy challah croutons make the dish a sort of mash-up of the Lebanese bread salad fattoush, made with pita, and a Tuscan panzanella. It's just the kind of cross-pollination modern Israeli food is known for. And for you, it's a healthy meal that's ready in 25 minutes!
Bread & Tomato Salad
When it's too hot to cook, just step outside and gather tomatoes and basil from your garden, cut up some day-old country bread and make this flavorful, easy salad, our take on the classic Italian bread salad known as panzanella.