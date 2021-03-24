18 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners with Ground Turkey
Make a healthy and filling dinner with these recipes featuring ground turkey. Ground turkey transforms into burgers, soups and more to create a dinner that’s low in saturated fat, sodium and calories. Recipes like Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs and Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet make eating for a diabetes-appropriate diet delicious and satisfying.
Turkey Enchilada Poblano Peppers
In this healthy take on a turkey enchilada recipe, we stuff everything into a roasted poblano pepper shell rather than tortillas to pack an extra serving of veggies into this meal. If you can't find poblano peppers, you can substitute green bell peppers instead.
Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers
In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.
Saucy Meatball Sandwiches
Warm and toasty meatball sandwiches make a satisfying meal for lunch or dinner.
Turkey Posole
Hominy, onion, garlic and chile peppers are hallmark ingredients in this soup from Mexico. Posole is often made with pork or chicken, but this version uses flavorful turkey breast.
Stuffed Yellow Peppers
A turkey, vegetable and rice filling with a bread crumb topping make these peppers a satisfying, low-calorie meal.
Chipotle Cauliflower & Turkey Chili
Lean ground turkey and cauliflower soak up the bold flavors in this easy chili. Using cauliflower stems along with the florets adds a meatier texture—just be sure to leave off the tough bottom inch or so of the stem. Make a double batch and eat it for lunch the next day, or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the chipotle peppers, but use less if you prefer a milder chili.
Turkey & Zucchini Burgers with Corn on the Cob
Shredded zucchini keeps these lean turkey burgers moist and sneaks extra vegetables into your meal.
Turkey & Bean Burritos
These tasty turkey and bean burritos are the perfect choice for a quick dinner or lunch. Shredded lettuce and Cheddar cheese are wrapped up in warm whole-wheat tortillas with cooked turkey, salsa and beans--yum!
Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps
Based on a popular Chinese dish, these fun wraps also make appealing appetizers for entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip; toss diced mango and strawberries with lime juice for a quick dessert.
Sloppy Pizza Joes
We've made a few tweaks to the original Sloppy Joe recipe for our easy slow-cooker version. We've replaced ground beef with ground turkey, added lots of vegetables and pizza sauce, and topped each sandwich with a thick slice of yummy mozzarella cheese. These pizza-flavored sandwiches will appeal to pizza lovers everywhere with a taste is out of this world!
Turkey Tomatillo Burgers
Beautiful green slices of tomatillo and melted Muenster cheese sit atop these grilled turkey burgers. A teaspoon of chopped chipotle peppers is added to the ground turkey mixture, providing just a touch of heat to these mouthwatering burgers.
White Turkey Chili
This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
Hawaiian Turkey Sliders
Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
Veggie-Filled Burgers
Carrots and green onions make these low-fat burgers juicy. Grill them to serve at your next cookout.