16 Cheesecake Recipes to Help You Bring in Spring
Enjoy a bright and flavorful dessert with these healthy cheesecake recipes. With flavors of citrus, florals and other seasonal fruits, these cheesecakes are perfect for the spring weather. Recipes like Carrot Cake Cheesecake and Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes are satisfying and sweet.
Lavender Cheesecake
Baking homemade graham crackers with a touch of brown sugar and honey makes this cheesecake recipe an extra-special dessert.
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
This light and tangy lemon meringue cheesecake gets tons of citrus flavor from lemon juice and zest, as well as a layer of lemon curd between the cake and the fluffy meringue topping. It would be the perfect dessert for any spring or summer party, though we'd happily eat this treat year-round.
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
This orange-scented carrot cake cheesecake has a wonderfully moist and flavorful carrot cake shell which holds the creamy cheesecake portion. The swirl effect of dollops of cheesecake batter is a fun and festive way to round out this rich dessert.
Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Cooks tend to bring their most diet-undoing desserts to the potluck table. Why not offer these creamy bars and treat diners to something more healthful they can enjoy?
Mini New York Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.
Italian Cheesecake
The citron-laced ricotta cheese filling in this mouthwatering cheesecake is lightened up with beaten egg whites and loaded with luscious chopped maraschino cherries. Served on a basic graham cracker crust, this sweet slice of cake will be the star of your dessert table.
Orange Swirled Cheesecake
Reduced-fat cream cheese and yogurt help to make this delicious, diabetic-friendly dessert under 130 calories per slice.
No-Bake Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust and Mango Puree
This diabetic-friendly cheesecake could not be easier to make! The gingersnap crust and mango puree topping complement each other for a refreshing zing.
Lemon Cheesecake Bites
These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
Berry-Topped Cheesecake
A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
Ricotta Cheesecake with Apple Topper
Light ricotta cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese help make this creamy dessert a smart choice for a diabetic meal plan. The scrumptious cooked apple topping has a touch of sweet honey and apple pie spice.
Hazelnut Crusted Mascarpone Cheesecake
This elegant dessert is a real crowd pleaser! Made with a blend of fat-free cream cheese and mascarpone, this decadent cheesecake sits atop a graham cracker and hazelnut crust. For extra taste and presentation points, drizzle with melted chocolate and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Phyllo-Crusted Melon Cheesecake
Thin wedges of melon and fresh raspberries make the perfect topper for this creamy cheesecake cradled in a flaky phyllo crust.
No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.