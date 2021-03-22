23 No-Cook Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
When you’re pressed for time, turn to these easy no-cook breakfast recipes. Whether it’s sweet or savory, these recipes take no more than 10 minutes to make. Recipes like Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl and White Bean & Avocado Toast are the perfect way to start any morning on a healthy and delicious note.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Avocado & Caper Flagel
Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Mango-Ginger Smoothie
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Loaded Pita Pockets
Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
Berry Orange Smoothie
Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
Smoked Sablefish & Radish Flagel
Top flagels, aka flat bagels, with smoked sablefish (black cod) for a healthy breakfast or lunch. Sablefish has a firmer texture than smoked salmon. Look for it with other smoked fish in the seafood department at your grocery store or substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon.
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Flagel
Goat cheese has bolder flavor than cream cheese. We love it schmeared on a flagel (aka flat bagel) for a healthy breakfast, brunch or lunch idea.
Honeydew Smoothie Bowl
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
Breakfast Parfait
A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Smoked Trout & Cream Cheese Flagel
Smoked trout has a milder flavor than smoked salmon but still gives this flagel, aka flat bagel, a protein and omega-3 boost.
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait
For a fun, flavorful way to get 25 percent of your daily calcium needs, whip up a quick Yogurt and Fruit Parfait.