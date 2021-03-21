26 Impressive Spring Brunch Recipes with Less Than 400 Calories
For brunch, make one of these impressive recipes that look great and taste even better. Whether it’s a basket of baked goods, a savory egg dish or stack of pancakes, these brunch recipes clock in at less than 400 calories per serving. Recipes like Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale and Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes are healthy, delicious and highlight fresh spring produce.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Vegan Smoothie Bowl
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
Pancetta & Pea Quiche
A bit of savory, salty pancetta pairs perfectly with sweet green peas in this quiche. To keep the peas bright green, run them under cool water until they're just thawed and drain well. Look for pre-chopped pancetta to cut down on prep time.
Birthday-Cake Baked Oats
Have your cake and eat it too—every morning—with this fun and filling baked oats recipe inspired by the latest TikTok trend. If you don't have a small blender or food processor, use quick oats and stir the batter together by hand. It will have a more rustic, toothsome texture, but will taste just as celebratory!
Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche
The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.
Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche
Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries
Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer.
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
Skillet Eggs with Sausage & Tomato Aioli
This breakfast-for-dinner fried egg skillet is a no-brainer alternative to takeout when you're rushed. The sausage and dark leafy greens are cooked in the same pan as the eggs, so cleanup is a cinch. Loading kale into this quick dinner recipe provides some calcium as well as vitamins and fiber. Serve with whole-grain toast and simple tomato aioli for a weeknight dinner that's ready in 20 minutes.
Banana Bread French Toast
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict
You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Pull together a nutritious breakfast in just 10 minutes with this delicious spinach omelet recipe. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.
Vegan Banana Bread
Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole Toasts
Love avocado toast? Make it even better with this easy and attractive brunch recipe. We use the same concept as a traditional egg-in-a-hole toast, but add avocado for an even more satisfying and deliciously creamy breakfast toast. Don't toss the bread from the hole, it's perfect for dipping into the runny yolk.
Banana Protein Muffins
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
Strawberries and Cream Pancakes
These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast.