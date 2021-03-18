24 High-Protein, Low-Carb Chicken Recipes Perfect for Dinner
Try one of these high-protein chicken recipes for dinner tonight. Each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving and uses chicken thighs, breasts or cutlets to create a hearty meal. Recipes like Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts and Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving and can be paired with a side salad or roasted veggies for a balanced dinner.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavors from the Mediterranean fill these easy stuffed chicken breasts. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout.
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Serve these quick chicken cutlets with creamy pesto sauce over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
Poulet au Vinaigre (Chicken in Vinegar)
This classic French dish is typically made with a cut-up whole chicken. But using just one part of the bird, in this case thighs, ensures that the pieces are done at the same time. Serve this saucy braise with mashed potatoes.
Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
Balsamic-Dijon Chicken
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
Feta-Stuffed Chicken
The feta and fat-free cream cheese stuffing make this main dish chicken recipe rich in taste yet low in calories.
Chicken with Red Wine Pan Sauce
Ready in 35 minutes, this chicken dish will satisfy you any night of the week!
Hasselback Caprese Chicken
Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.
Filipino Chicken Adobo
Perhaps the most famous dish in the Filipino repertoire, chicken adobo has as many versions as there are cooks in the Philippines. Some recipes omit garlic, others add coconut milk, some feature brothy sauce, and others reduce that liquid to an intense glaze. Try this healthy recipe first (with plenty of white rice), then the next time around, go wild.
Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
Chicken with Mozzarella
Smoked mozzarella and spinach are rolled into chicken breasts that are coated in bread crumbs for this main dish recipe, which is perfect for entertaining.
Yogurt-Curry Marinated Chicken Thighs
This healthy chicken thigh recipe is tender and packed with flavor, thanks to a yogurt-based marinade. The healthy yogurt marinade recipe also works well with pork, shrimp, firm fish or tofu. (Divide the recipe in half if marinating 1 pound of chicken thighs.)
Tandoori Chicken Kebabs
In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
Chicken Piccata
Tenderized chicken breasts are cooked with lemon slices and served in a mouthwatering sauce of garlic, wine and lemon juice in this chicken piccata dinner.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Olive, Orange & Fennel
This technique sears chicken thighs before braising. Serve this vibrant skillet chicken dish with rice or cauliflower rice.
Chicken with Lemon-Caper Pan Sauce
A quick sauce made with leeks, lemon and capers gives this chicken breast recipe bright Italian flavor. Serve with farro or capellini, steamed broccoli and a glass of crisp pinot grigio. Save the unused chicken tenders in an airtight container in your freezer for up to 3 months. Once you have enough, thaw them out for another use.
Creamy Parmesan Garlic Mushroom Chicken
A rich and creamy sauce coats chicken breasts in this quick and comforting dinner. If you don't have chicken cutlets (thin-sliced boneless chicken breast) on hand, you can make your own by slicing two 8-ounce chicken breasts in half horizontally.
Teriyaki Marinated Chicken
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken. Try it with pork chops if you prefer. Grill fresh pineapple slices and asparagus alongside for simple side dishes.
Chicken & Pepper Sauté
A zesty low-calorie tomato, sweet pepper and garlic sauce dresses up succulent quick-fried chicken.
Cashew Butter Chicken Masala
Butter or even heavy cream usually gives butter chicken its rich, satisfying quality. In this healthy version of a butter chicken recipe, cashew butter creates an equally luxurious texture. Chickpea flour thickens the sauce, but is optional if you don't have it on hand. For weeknight speed, marinate the chicken ahead of time and you can have this dish on the table in about 30 minutes. Serve with steamed spinach and basmati rice.
Chicken with Green Olives & Prunes
The delicious combination of sweet, tart and savory flavors Makes a simple dish the star of a weeknight meal. Serve with whole-wheat couscous, to soak up the tasty sauce.
Chicken with Red Pepper Cream Sauce
In this healthy chicken with red pepper cream sauce recipe, roasted red pepper and chipotle give this creamy sauce a beautiful red hue and give it a slightly sweet and smoky flavor. The sauce can be made ahead, then served with seared chicken, as we do in this recipe, or with grilled fish or ravioli. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the red pepper sauce. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.