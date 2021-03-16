32 Easy Healthy Snacks for Anytime of the Day

March 16, 2021

Enjoy these easy healthy snacks the next time you need to curb your hunger. Whether it’s mid-morning or mid-afternoon, these sweet and savory snacks are perfect for munching on. Recipes like Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn and Tropical Snack Mix are delicious and quick to make.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.

Tropical Snack Mix

Sweet, salty and simple, this tropical treat is a perfect on-the-go snack for a quick energy boost.

Easy Veggie Snack

This protein and veggie pair is an unbeatable snack to keep you on track and full of energy to power through your afternoon.

Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter

Top multigrain rice cakes with creamy peanut butter for a nutritious snack with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full.

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.

Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix

Whip up a big batch of this sweet and salty mix for on-the-go fuel or to have on hand for after-school snacks.

Apple & Cheddar with Jalapeño Slices

Apples and Cheddar are a classic pairing, especially in Vermont, and in this healthy snack recipe, the jalapeño adds a zesty zing. If spicy isn't your thing, try this snack with a dash of honey instead.

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

Nutella-Covered Pretzel Rod

This sweet-and-salty pretzel rod is an after-school snack kids will love to make as much as they'll love to eat!

Clementine & Pistachio Ricotta

Skip sugar-sweetened yogurt and try ricotta instead. Topped with fresh fruit and nuts, it's the perfect healthy snack.

Lime & Parmesan Popcorn

Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn.

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Fresh blackberries and light cream cheese make a pretty, sweet topping for a crispbread snack, especially with a little mint sprinkled on top. Besides being beautiful and delicious, blackberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins.

Almond-Stuffed Dates

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

Lemon Tuna & Yogurt Cracker

A crisp whole-grain cracker gets the freshest topping of light tuna, lemony Greek yogurt, and a bright dill garnish. It's the quick snack that's almost a meal when you're having too much fun in the sun to stop and cook.

Pear & Cottage Cheese

Salty cottage cheese and a sweet fresh pear make this snack satisfying.

Cucumber Bites

This quick, gluten-free snack recipe tops cucumbers with hummus, cheese and a hit of hot sauce.

Celery & Blue Cheese Dip with Tomato Juice

Get a nice dose of potassium, protein and fiber--all for less than 120 calories--in this healthy snack.

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.

Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker

A savory topping of feta cheese, hummus, and sweet bell pepper make this super-easy, tasty crispbread snack a perfect munch for the long, warm days of summer.

Blueberries with Walnuts & Cheese

Blueberries add just the right touch of sweetness to round out this nutritious nut and cheese snack. Bonus: It's all super easy to pack for on-the-go snacking.

Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.

Peppers & Carrots with Hummus

This simple snack of nutritious veggies with protein- and fiber-rich hummus will keep your hunger at bay.

Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn

Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel.

Mini Avocado Toasts

Make an easy snack inspired by your favorite healthy breakfast--avocado toast! We make it snack-time friendly by adding the avocado to crackers instead of toast for a no-cook satisfying treat that takes just 5 minutes to whip together when hunger strikes.

Munch & Crunch Cereal Snack

Mini pretzels, puffed corn cereal, and salty soy nuts provide taste and crunch in each handful of this 5-minute snack mix. The most difficult part of this recipe will be trying not to eat too much of it--it's that yummy!

Turkey-Carrot Roll-Up

For a bit of protein between meals and a satisfying crunch, roll up a single carrot stick in a slice of turkey lunchmeat. A typical 3-inch carrot stick has only 3 calories and less than 1 gram of carb.

