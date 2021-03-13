22 Dinner Recipes to Reduce Bloat in 35 Minutes
When you’re looking to reduce bloat, try one of these healthy dinner recipes. These recipes feature ingredients like asparagus, ginger and watermelon, which may help your stomach feel better. Recipes like Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa and Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables are tasty, nutritious and on the table in just 35 minutes.
Greek Tomato & Watermelon Feta Salad
Sweet, hydrating, colorful watermelon is a fun swap for its botanical cousin, cucumber, which is traditional in a Greek salad. Briny and creamy feta pairs perfectly with the fruit and vegetables in this colorful and easy summer salad that takes just 15 minutes to make.
Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables
This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.
Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa
These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
In this watermelon and goat cheese salad, the contrasting flavors and textures of crisp, sweet melon and creamy, tangy goat cheese are magical partners. Top with sliced grilled chicken to make it a meal.
Asian Ginger Chicken
This quick-and-easy meal combines crisp-tender vegetables, brown rice and chicken in a tasty Asian-inspired sauce. Not in the mood for soy and ginger? No problem. We've included two simple variations with lemon and Italian flavorings.
Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad
Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleasant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
Springtime Cacio e Pepe
"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
White Beans & Eggs with Pancetta & Fennel
Pancetta (cured pork belly) is similar in taste and texture to bacon (which is cured and smoked pork belly). You can find it near the bacon at many grocery stores.
Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade
Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
Shrimp & Broccoli Stir-Fry
The broccoli in this simple shrimp-and-broccoli stir-fry absorbs the flavors of the sauce, which also coats the shrimp perfectly. The ingredients can be prepped ahead of time and whipped together in about 15 minutes, making this meal ideal for busy weeknights.
Seared Scallops with Mint Pesto
A refreshing mint, almond and Parmesan cheese topper is a tantalizing flavor partner for these plump, tender sea scallops.
Kiwi Chicken Tostadas
Cumin and red pepper spice up the grilled chicken in this fun tostada recipe. Kids will love the sweet kiwi topping.
Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon
Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
Mediterranean Sauteed Shrimp & Fennel
Serve this sautéed fennel and shrimp with a tomato-caper sauce in whatever way suits your fancy--with pasta, whole grains, such as bulgur or brown rice, or even mashed potatoes. Serve with: A mixed green salad.
Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce
The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette
This easy and superfast salad is incredibly refreshing, thanks to juicy watermelon and oranges! The Castelvetrano olives lend a briny hit, while the herbs add lots of delicious depth to the salad. Pair this colorful salad with grilled shrimp or chicken.
Crab Salad Melts
This crab and asparagus melt is delicious for a light spring dinner or lunch. You can use any type of crabmeat--including more affordable options available in pouches or cans near other canned fish or in tubs in the seafood department. Serve with a tossed salad.
Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad
This light lunch salad is full of flavor and texture. Sweet kiwi, creamy avocado and spicy radishes combine with grilled chicken in a lime and basil flavored dressing.
Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Seared Salmon with Sugar Snap-Fennel Slaw
A light and summery snap pea-and-fennel slaw makes a crisp bed for the seared salmon in this healthy dinner recipe. The delicate fennel fronds add more mild licorice flavor to the dish.
Mushroom & Asparagus Fettuccine
Mushrooms add flavor and a meaty texture to this vegetarian pasta dinner. Evaporated fat-free milk makes a rich sauce that's lower in fat than the traditional recipe so you can feel good indulging in this creamy fettuccine recipe.