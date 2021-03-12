24 Soups Perfect for Eating Between Winter and Spring
As we transition into a new season, try one of these soup recipes. These soups are bright and full of nutritious vegetables, but will still keep you warm as the weather slowly changes. Recipes like Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto and Cream of Asparagus Soup are healthy and flavorful.
Spinach Soup with Rosemary Croutons
Rosemary has a strong flavor, but offers only a subtle hint in this spinach soup. If you like, any seasonal greens you have on hand can be substituted for the spinach.
Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew
For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
Sausage, Cabbage & Root Vegetable Soup
In this French-style healthy soup recipe, sausage, cabbage and root vegetables simmer together to make a comforting and healthy meal. Serve the soup piping hot with grated Parmesan cheese on the side. Like most soups, the flavors are even better if it's made a day ahead.
Mushroom Barley Soup
Float some homemade croutons on top of this mushroom barley soup for extra flavor and body. Serve with a simple salad for a healthy dinner.
Golden Vegetable Soup
In this vegan golden vegetable soup, butternut squash adds color, while ginger, serrano pepper and spices add depth and earthy flavors.
Spring Vegetable Minestra with Mint & Basil Pistou
If you don’t already stash Parmesan rinds in your freezer, look for them at a supermarket with a specialty cheese section—ask for them if they’re not prepackaged. You’ll need six to eight rinds.
Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Soup
This recipe is purposefully flexible so you can incorporate just about any veggie into it. Top with a dollop of pesto and/or a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.
Cream of Asparagus Soup
This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.
Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija
This creamy corn soup has underlying earthiness from the hominy and heat from the jalapeños. Fresh corn adds sweetness, which works well with the salty cotija cheese and other fresh and tangy garnishes.
Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup
Smoked paprika enhances the flavor of the bacon and plays off the earthiness of the lentils beautifully. Pureeing some of the hot lentil mixture gives this soup a silky texture. We’ve used a combination of three different types of lentils, but you could easily just use one type; pay attention to cooking times and cook just until tender. Serve this with a side salad or a small slice of crusty bread.
Vegetarian Split Pea Soup
You won't miss the meat in this easy vegetarian split pea soup. We use finely grated Parmesan cheese to infuse the soup with a rich, savory flavor. Fresh thyme leaves add floral notes, with extra added for an attractive garnish before serving.
Quick Tortilla Soup
This hearty, veggie-packed soup packs a bit of heat, thanks to the tomatoes and green chiles! If you prefer things milder, swap in a 15-ounce can of no-salt-added diced tomatoes and add 2 teaspoons of low-sodium taco seasoning.
Spring Vegetable Stew
This rich, satisfying vegetable stew celebrates the first vegetables of spring--artichokes, leeks, carrots and peas. For a truly indulgent flair, omit the butter at the end and drizzle each serving with a little truffle oil.
Quick Pepperpot Soup
Jamaican pepperpot soup is usually a long-simmered preparation made with tough cuts of meat and vegetables. This version uses quick-cooking sirloin instead to get it on the table fast. If you're not a fan of beef, try the soup with shrimp instead.
Hearty Minestrone
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
Greek Lemon Rice Soup
Smooth silken tofu replaces the eggs in our version of the classic Greek soup. Add an extra drizzle of olive oil on top of each portion to give it an extra-luxurious taste.
Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup
Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
Chickpea, Chorizo & Spinach Soup
Chorizo lends this Mediterranean-inspired spinach soup recipe a smoky paprika flavor, and since the chorizo is sautéed first, much of the fat is drained away. Be sure to buy dry-cured, salami-style Spanish chorizo, not soft, Mexican-style sausage by the same name.
Asparagus & Sorrel Bisque
Sorrel, a lovely spring green, is paired with asparagus in this simple green soup that's great served warm or cool. Use tender, young sorrel in salads or sauces to cut through the richness of foods like salmon or steak. No sorrel on hand? Baby arugula makes a good substitute.
Russian Tortellini Soup
Many cultures have a version of dumplings; for Russians, they're called pelmeni. One of the ways they're often served is in a cabbage soup. We substitute easier-to-find tortellini in this healthy soup recipe with great results, but if you can find pelmeni, go ahead and use them.
Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda
This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
Split Pea Soup with Chorizo
For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
Spicy Vegetable Soup
Fresh basil adds a bright spark to this vinegary, vegetable-stuffed soup, full of the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean. Alternatively, pesto adds a nutty richness to the soup.