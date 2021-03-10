30 Easy Recipes to Make for Dinner This Wednesday

March 10, 2021
Credit: Leslie Grow | Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Get dinner on the table in under an hour with these easy recipes. From a flavorful soup to a creamy pasta dish, these dinners are perfect for combatting any mid-week slump. Recipes like Shrimp & Broccoli Stir-Fry and Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup are healthy, delicious and will make any Wednesday night more exciting.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This riff on classic chicken Parmesan replaces the usual marinara with a luscious lemony cream sauce. We've lightened it up by using half-and-half instead of cream, with just-as-delicious results. Serve this lemony chicken dinner with whole-wheat pasta or brown rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.

3 of 30

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. Finish the dish under the broiler to achieve a delicious melted cheese crust.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Mushroom Barley Soup

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Float some homemade croutons on top of this mushroom barley soup for extra flavor and body. Serve with a simple salad for a healthy dinner.

5 of 30

Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp

Credit: Fred Hardy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Angel hair pasta is paired with shrimp and a savory sauce with garlic, white wine and lemon. This simple dish is light, quick and easy to whip up on a busy weeknight.

6 of 30

Tuna Casserole with Peas

Credit: Leslie Grow | Tuna Casserole with Peas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, has worked with many low-income families and is well-versed in the realities of putting food on the table that is healthy, tastes good, isn’t time-prohibitive and is affordable. “A traditional tuna casserole provides both protein and carbohydrates to keep you full, and is kid-friendly and easy to make,” she says about this tuna casserole recipe. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Peanut Zoodles with Edamame

Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A package of fresh zucchini noodles gets tossed with shelled edamame and store-bought peanut sauce in these 5-minute, no-cook vegetable noodle bowls. Because prepared sauces and dressings are commonly high in sodium, scan the label and opt for those that contain 150 mg sodium or less per tablespoon.

8 of 30

Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Credit: Leslie Grow | Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, upgrades this popular budget-friendly combo. “Adding veggies to a classic sandwich—in this case, broccoli, zucchini and red bell pepper—boosts the nutrient-density of the meal,” she says. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)

9 of 30

Shrimp & Broccoli Stir-Fry

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The broccoli in this simple shrimp-and-broccoli stir-fry absorbs the flavors of the sauce, which also coats the shrimp perfectly. The ingredients can be prepped ahead of time and whipped together in about 15 minutes, making this meal ideal for busy weeknights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Trinidadian Pelau with Chicken

Credit: Leslie Grow | Trinidadian Pelau with Chicken
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, recommends this cost-conscious recipe to clients looking to prepare satisfying, nutritious meals at home. “Pelau is a hearty dish that can be prepared in big batches and enjoyed over time,” she says. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)

11 of 30

3-Ingredient Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Chickpeas

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, RD
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Boxed blended soups are the perfect canvas for simple stir-ins to make them more substantial and satisfying. Here, roasted red pepper soup is jazzed up with canned chickpeas and fresh baby spinach for a fast, comforting meal.

12 of 30

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The corkscrew-shaped rotini pasta and broccoli florets do such a great job of holding the cream cheese sauce in this easy shrimp-and-broccoli pasta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

14 of 30

Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.

15 of 30

Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

One pan = less cleanup. To make this sheet-pan dinner work, the potatoes are roasted for 15 minutes before the asparagus and skirt steak are added. Finished with rosemary and blue cheese, it's our easy--and healthy--take on steak frites.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this quick 20-minute dinner recipe, tender penne pasta is combined with garlic, roasted red peppers and spinach and topped with crumbled feta cheese for a fast and easy Mediterranean-inspired meal. This recipe was graciously shared by EatingWell reader Dottie Carpenter, who states, "Recipes are no good if they're not shared!"

17 of 30

Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

18 of 30

Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spaghetti squash stuffed with ground turkey taco filling, pico de gallo and chopped avocado is a fun alternative on family taco night. This recipe is sure to please the kids (omit the spices if your children are sensitive to spices) and perfect for a family dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Tofu Parmigiana

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of having a greasy, battered coating, the tofu “steaks” in our revamped Parmigiana are breaded and lightly pan-fried in just a small amount of oil then topped with part-skim mozzarella, fresh basil and your favorite marinara sauce. This Italian classic will please even those who are tofu-phobic.

20 of 30

Salmon Cakes with Caper Mayonnaise

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This 30-minute dinner recipe gives you a new way to enjoy heart-healthy salmon.

21 of 30

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Shrimp Poke

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not a fan of raw fish? No problem--this poke (pronounced poke-ay) recipe substitutes cooked peeled shrimp instead. This fast, veggie-loaded dish includes seasoned brown rice for a hearty boost of fiber.

23 of 30

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted. Serve with more hot sauce, if desired.

24 of 30

Chicken Saltimbocca

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy chicken saltimbocca recipe makes an impressive, yet fast, classy dinner. Serve this Italian-inspired chicken with roasted broccoli rabe and creamy polenta to round out this elegant meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.

26 of 30

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

27 of 30

Wine-Glazed Steak

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sirloin steak owes its bold flavor to a tantalizing mix of red wine, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Try it for a quick 30-minute dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this riff on a healthy grain bowl recipe we use cauliflower rice instead of another whole grain like brown rice to cut back on carbs and load up on veggie servings. A simple citrusy mojo sauce drizzled on top gives this easy lunch or dinner a Cuban flair.

29 of 30

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy vegan black bean burgers have a healthy dose of fiber thanks to the combination of black beans and quinoa. Cumin and chipotle chile powder give these vegan burgers a Southwestern spin. Using your hands to combine the mixture creates a soft, uniform texture.

30 of 30

Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Regular fried rice gets a protein boost when rice is swapped for quinoa in this healthy dinner recipe. Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand-broccoli, green beans and mushrooms are all good options. Serve with hot sauce if desired.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next