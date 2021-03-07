27 High-Protein Sunday Dinners with 400 Calories or Less

You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.