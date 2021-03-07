27 High-Protein Sunday Dinners with 400 Calories or Less
Start your week off right with these Sunday dinners that are high in protein. Thanks to ingredients like beef, chicken and shrimp, these dinners have at least 15 grams of protein per serving. Try recipes like Beef & Sweet Potato Coconut Curry and Chipotle Tofu Tacos for a filling and flavorful meal that clocks in at under 400 calories.
Spicy Noodles with Pork, Scallions & Bok Choy
These spicy noodles are inspired by a Chinese dish called Ants Climbing a Tree, named for the way the small pieces of ground pork (the "ants") cling to the noodles (the "tree"). The twist in these healthy noodles comes from adding vegetables like scallions and bok choy.
Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas
This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Beef & Sweet Potato Coconut Curry
A tender cut of beef like sirloin or rib-eye won’t get tough as it simmers away in the stew. Serve with rice noodles, if you like.
Chipotle Tofu Tacos
Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it’s the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.
Baked Chicken Drumsticks with Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Salad
Tossing the roasted cauliflower and potatoes with the creamy tarragon dressing while they’re hot infuses them with flavor. The cornichons are an unexpected, delicious addition to this potato salad dressing. If you don’t have any on hand, pickles or even relish would be good too.
Steak & Vegetable Stir-Fry with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce
Quick-cooking and full-flavored skirt steak is perfect for stir-fries. Just be sure to slice it across the grain so the steak stays tender as it cooks.
3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage
Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.
Black Bean Fajita Skillet
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy
All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation. Serve with a green salad and a glass of Chianti for an easy, healthy dinner.
Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.
Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash
Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Pair with a side of sautéed greens, such as kale, collards or spinach.
Mediterranean Cod with Roasted Tomatoes
Oregano, thyme and paprika flavor the cod in this 15-minute, Mediterranean-inspired meal. Olives, capers and roasted cherry tomatoes add color and zest to each bite.
Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers
In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
Vegetarian Tikka Masala
In this vegetarian tikka masala recipe, we combine crisp tofu pieces and vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce to make a healthy and flavorful dish. If you like spicy food, increase the amount of crushed red pepper. Serve with steamed brown rice for a healthier take on a classic takeout dish.
Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls
Think of these cabbage rolls as a healthier riff on classic Chinese egg rolls! Cabbage leaves stand in for the traditional fried wonton wrappers, but we promise they won't be missed. It's worth it to make this better-than-takeout Chinese recipe at home. Feel free to substitute ground turkey or tofu crumbles for the pork in this recipe.
Firehouse Enchiladas
Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili
This healthy turkey chili has a nice balance of flavors thanks to sweet potatoes and smoky chipotle chiles. We like to garnish it with creamy avocado, but melted cheese, chopped scallion and a dollop of sour cream will work well too.
No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna
Satisfy your craving for cheesy, indulgent lasagna with this noodle-less version. Roasted eggplant slices stand in for noodles in this low-carb, gluten-free lasagna.
Asian Tilapia with Stir-Fried Green Beans
Tilapia fillets are served with crisp green beans in this Asian-style meal.
Southern Beefy Skillet
Make this entire meal in one skillet! The beef soaks up the flavor from the vegetables and herbs, making it juicy and full of flavor.
Oven-Fried Fish & Chips
Fish and chips are traditionally sold wrapped in paper to soak up all the grease--not a good sign. To cut the calories in half and reduce the fat, we coat the delicate fish in a crispy cornflake crust and then bake it along with sliced potatoes. Serve with: Coleslaw and malt vinegar or lemon wedges.
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Tofu Parmigiana
Instead of having a greasy, battered coating, the tofu “steaks” in our revamped Parmigiana are breaded and lightly pan-fried in just a small amount of oil then topped with part-skim mozzarella, fresh basil and your favorite marinara sauce. This Italian classic will please even those who are tofu-phobic.