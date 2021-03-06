22 Lemony Brunch Recipes That Will Remind You of Spring
Add a squeeze of citrus to your next brunch menu. Whether it’s baked goods, pancakes or a refreshing beverage, these recipes taste fresh and bright thanks to the addition of lemon. Recipes like Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake, Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones or Basil Lemonade are delicious and perfect for the warmer weather.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain lemon-poppy seed pancake recipe gets a protein boost and an amazing texture from the addition of part-skim ricotta cheese. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Egg Salad Avocado Toast
It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
Overnight Lemon-Cream French Toast Cups
Change up your brunch menu with these delicious French Toast Cups! This sweet breakfast treat is one you'll want to wake up to.
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Blueberry-Lemon Cottage Cheese Silver Dollar Pancakes
Cottage cheese adds calcium and protein to these unique blueberry-lemon flavored breakfast pancakes.
Garden-Fresh Mint Julep
This play on the Derby Day favorite the mint julep uses the whole sugar snap pea plant: pea greens in the simple syrup and snap pea "juice," plus pea blossoms for garnish, if you're lucky enough to find them.
Easy Lemon Soufflés
A pinch of cream of tartar will help your egg whites stabilize in this refreshingly lemon-y soufflé recipe.
Whipped Frozen Lemonade
Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Lemon Bread
This moist lemon bread is perfect for breakfast or a tasty dessert. It's delicious on its own or topped with the optional lemon-sugar glaze.
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
Scones with Candied Lemons
These scones are bursting with lemon flavor. The scones have a lemony taste but the stars of the show may just be the glaze and the beautiful--and edible--candied lemon slices!
Lemon, Cucumber & Mint Infused Water
Refresh and hydrate with this citrusy spa water. Adding fresh fruit, veggies and herbs to still or sparkling water is a great way to boost flavor without adding calories or sugar. Serve in a pitcher for a party or bottle individually for on-the-go hydration.
Lemon Honey Parfaits with Blueberries
This tasty treat is sweetened with fresh blueberries and natural honey.
Lemon-Cranberry Muffins
These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.