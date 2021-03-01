22 Healthy Pizza Recipes in 30 Minutes
It’s easy to enjoy homemade pizza with these healthy recipes. These pizza pies will be on the table in 30 minutes or less. We top these slices with plenty of fresh veggies, protein and cheese. Recipes like Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza and Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas are delicious and will have you reaching for another slice.
PLT Pizza
With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.
Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas
We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.
Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza
This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings.
Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.
Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Pizza & Antipasto Salad
While the antipasto salad has a distinctly retro vibe, the cauliflower-crust pizza is 100% au courant for pizza night. If you've never tried cauliflower crust, get ready to be pleasantly surprised! This recipe calls for store-bought cauliflower pizza crust, so this easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. This recipe makes extra roasted chicken thighs. Use the leftovers in salads and meal-prep lunches or to make Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls (see Associated Recipes).
Green Pizza
Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.
Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad
This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.
Greek Pita Pizzas
These Greek-inspired mini pizzas use whole-wheat pita bread for their crusts. Topped with beef, spinach, olives and a mozzarella-feta cheese blend, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
Collards & Bacon Grilled Pizza
Store-bought pizza dough and a hot grill make this garlicky, veggie-loaded grilled pizza super-fast from start to finish. Have all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go before you start slinging pies--the dough cooks up fast on the grill.
Pineapple, Bacon & Kale Pizza
This homemade Hawaiian pizza can be on the table in just 20 minutes and thanks to the bonus addition of kale--has more fiber, calcium, and vitamin K than takeout.
Grilled Pizza with Pesto, Tomatoes & Feta
Dazzle your guests, and keep the kitchen cool, by baking pizza on the backyard grill. For convenience, this recipe uses prepared pizza dough, found in most supermarkets, and pesto from a jar.
Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza
Have you ever tried making pizza with a tortilla before? It's super easy and makes a great vegetarian lunch. Just pop it in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla are browned.
Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza
You can make healthy veggie-packed pizza in just 15 minutes with store-bought pizza dough, a few simple ingredients and a hot grill. Slice the fennel as thinly as possible--it'll caramelize and melt into the creamy, nutty fontina cheese.
Barbecue Tilapia Pizza
Red onion, cheddar cheese, and cilantro are the perfect flavor combos in this fun pizza.
Farmstand Pizza
Using premade pizza crusts means this dinner can be on the table in just 30 minutes. The vegetable sauce is prepared on the stove and the pizzas are finished up quickly on the grill.
Bistro Pizza
Sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and three kinds of cheese are a delightful combination in this quick-and-easy, 15-minute pizza recipe. You'll love the fried egg on top!
Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza
Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
Asparagus & Purple Artichoke Pizza
Lemon and pecorino top off this delicious and easy homemade pizza that gets vibrant color from asparagus and artichoke. Shiso is a fuzzy-leafed herb in the mint family that's used in a variety of Asian cuisines. Devoted fans grow it in their gardens; look for it at Asian and farmers' markets. Note: Baby artichokes hardly have chokes, so you can use a paring knife to extricate any fluff.
Thai-Style Veggie Pizza
Pizza doesn't always have to be made with tomato-based sauce and mozzarella cheese, just try our Thai-inspired makeover version. This 20-minute vegetarian pizza recipe uses an Italian bread shell, bottled peanut sauce, and purchased shredded carrots and will open up your eyes to non-traditional pies.
Bacon, Egg & Asparagus Pizza
This pizza, topped with bacon, eggs and asparagus, was inspired by a wood-fired-oven pizza served at the Montpelier, Vermont, farmers' market. Serve with: Mixed green salad.
Smoky Corn & Black Bean Pizza
The secret to a grilled pizza is having all your ingredients ready to go before you head out to the grill. Make it a meal: Toss the extra black beans, diced tomato and some avocado with prewashed salad greens and a tangy vinaigrette and dinner is on the table in no time.