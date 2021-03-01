22 Healthy Pizza Recipes in 30 Minutes

March 01, 2021

It’s easy to enjoy homemade pizza with these healthy recipes. These pizza pies will be on the table in 30 minutes or less. We top these slices with plenty of fresh veggies, protein and cheese. Recipes like Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza and Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas are delicious and will have you reaching for another slice.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

PLT Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.

3 of 22

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings.

5 of 22

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

6 of 22

Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Pizza & Antipasto Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While the antipasto salad has a distinctly retro vibe, the cauliflower-crust pizza is 100% au courant for pizza night. If you've never tried cauliflower crust, get ready to be pleasantly surprised! This recipe calls for store-bought cauliflower pizza crust, so this easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. This recipe makes extra roasted chicken thighs. Use the leftovers in salads and meal-prep lunches or to make Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls (see Associated Recipes).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Green Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.

8 of 22

Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.

9 of 22

Greek Pita Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These Greek-inspired mini pizzas use whole-wheat pita bread for their crusts. Topped with beef, spinach, olives and a mozzarella-feta cheese blend, they're ready in just 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Collards & Bacon Grilled Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Store-bought pizza dough and a hot grill make this garlicky, veggie-loaded grilled pizza super-fast from start to finish. Have all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go before you start slinging pies--the dough cooks up fast on the grill.

11 of 22

Pineapple, Bacon & Kale Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This homemade Hawaiian pizza can be on the table in just 20 minutes and thanks to the bonus addition of kale--has more fiber, calcium, and vitamin K than takeout.

12 of 22

Grilled Pizza with Pesto, Tomatoes & Feta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dazzle your guests, and keep the kitchen cool, by baking pizza on the backyard grill. For convenience, this recipe uses prepared pizza dough, found in most supermarkets, and pesto from a jar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have you ever tried making pizza with a tortilla before? It's super easy and makes a great vegetarian lunch. Just pop it in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla are browned.

14 of 22

Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can make healthy veggie-packed pizza in just 15 minutes with store-bought pizza dough, a few simple ingredients and a hot grill. Slice the fennel as thinly as possible--it'll caramelize and melt into the creamy, nutty fontina cheese.

15 of 22

Barbecue Tilapia Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red onion, cheddar cheese, and cilantro are the perfect flavor combos in this fun pizza.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Farmstand Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using premade pizza crusts means this dinner can be on the table in just 30 minutes. The vegetable sauce is prepared on the stove and the pizzas are finished up quickly on the grill.

17 of 22

Bistro Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and three kinds of cheese are a delightful combination in this quick-and-easy, 15-minute pizza recipe. You'll love the fried egg on top!

18 of 22

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Asparagus & Purple Artichoke Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon and pecorino top off this delicious and easy homemade pizza that gets vibrant color from asparagus and artichoke. Shiso is a fuzzy-leafed herb in the mint family that's used in a variety of Asian cuisines. Devoted fans grow it in their gardens; look for it at Asian and farmers' markets. Note: Baby artichokes hardly have chokes, so you can use a paring knife to extricate any fluff.

20 of 22

Thai-Style Veggie Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pizza doesn't always have to be made with tomato-based sauce and mozzarella cheese, just try our Thai-inspired makeover version. This 20-minute vegetarian pizza recipe uses an Italian bread shell, bottled peanut sauce, and purchased shredded carrots and will open up your eyes to non-traditional pies.

21 of 22

Bacon, Egg & Asparagus Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This pizza, topped with bacon, eggs and asparagus, was inspired by a wood-fired-oven pizza served at the Montpelier, Vermont, farmers' market. Serve with: Mixed green salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Smoky Corn & Black Bean Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to a grilled pizza is having all your ingredients ready to go before you head out to the grill. Make it a meal: Toss the extra black beans, diced tomato and some avocado with prewashed salad greens and a tangy vinaigrette and dinner is on the table in no time.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next