18 Dinner Recipes for Healthy Cholesterol You Can Make in 30 Minutes

In just 30 minutes, you can have a healthy and satisfying dinner on the table. These dinners are high in fiber, a nutrient that can help remove excess cholesterol from your body. And if you’re following a heart-healthy diet, these recipes are also low in sodium and saturated fat. Dinners like Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto and Tofu Tacos prove that healthy eating is delicious.