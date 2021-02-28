23 Low-Carb Sunday Dinners with Chicken
Enjoy these healthy and flavorful Sunday dinner recipes with chicken. Chicken is a versatile source of protein and these recipes have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving. Round out recipes like Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts and Lemony Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Breasts with a side salad or roasted vegetables for a complete and satisfying meal.
Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch.
Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Feta cheese, roasted peppers, spinach and more flavors from the Mediterranean fill these easy stuffed chicken breasts. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing it in the oven ensures that this healthy baked chicken recipe cooks evenly throughout.
Lemony Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
This ultra-quick recipe is as easy as it gets. Chicken breasts are wrapped in a slice of savory prosciutto, and cooked until crispy. While they rest, you whip up a simple lemony pan sauce that brings it all together. Serve with Brussels sprouts and toasted garlic bread to complete the meal.
Crispy Roast Chicken & Carrots
Nothing says comfort like a roasted whole chicken, but it can take a while to cook. Using parts instead puts this easy roast chicken on the weeknight menu. Fresh herbs, lemon juice and capers in this Italian salsa verde sauce brighten things up.
Roasted Chicken Tenders with Peppers & Onions
Call this one an update of that favorite combo, sausage and peppers. Our healthy version can be served over rice or on a roll with a little shredded cheese for a new take on a Philly cheese steak sandwich.
Soy-Lime Baked Buffalo Wings
Make this baked Buffalo chicken wing recipe at home to save 138 calories and a whopping 598 milligrams of sodium compared to the same number of deep-fried wings. If your market sells its chicken wings whole, you'll want to separate each into a wingette and a drumette so they cook evenly. They're easy to split apart with a sharp knife. Serve with carrot sticks, celery and ranch (or blue cheese) dressing.
Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken
Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with the flavors of the ubiquitous Vietnamese sauce nuoc cham in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come--ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.
Oven-Roasted Whole Chicken
This recipe proves that learning how to roast a whole chicken can be easier (and more delicious) than you thought. For extra-crispy skin, remove the chicken from the brine, dry with paper towels and refrigerate for an additional 24 hours before roasting.
Feta-Stuffed Chicken
The feta and fat-free cream cheese stuffing make this main dish chicken recipe rich in taste yet low in calories.
Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Serve over cooked brown rice to sop up any of the extra sauce.
Oven-Fried Parmesan Chicken Drumsticks
These chicken drumsticks are coated in breadcrumbs with oregano, paprika, and pepper and are oven cooked rather than deep-fried. This recipe is incredibly easy to prepare, making it a perfect party appetizer for any occasion.
Seared Chicken with Lemon-Herb Cream Sauce
In this healthy chicken recipe, chicken breasts are quickly pan-seared and then topped with a lemon-herb cream sauce. The healthy cream sauce recipe uses yogurt and actually contains no cream at all. The cream sauce also pairs well with seasoned pan-seared cod or salmon. Serve the chicken and sauce with steamed broccoli or green beans for a healthy dinner.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Olive, Orange & Fennel
This technique sears chicken thighs before braising. Serve this vibrant skillet chicken dish with rice or cauliflower rice.
Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks
Baking pieces of chicken is one of the easiest ways to put a meal on the table for your family. This mustard-glazed chicken is roasted on a bed of sliced onions, leeks and garlic that you can serve alongside it.
Kadhai Murghi (Wok-Seared Chicken & Vegetables )
This stir-fry is typical of Northern Indian cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh vegetables. Because the cooking happens quickly it's a good idea to measure out and prepare all the ingredients in this recipe before you fire up the wok.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.
Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore
Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
Chicken with Mozzarella
Smoked mozzarella and spinach are rolled into chicken breasts that are coated in bread crumbs for this main dish recipe, which is perfect for entertaining.
Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips
Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.
Chicken with Green Olives & Prunes
The delicious combination of sweet, tart and savory flavors Makes a simple dish the star of a weeknight meal. Serve with whole-wheat couscous, to soak up the tasty sauce.
One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers
Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.