30 Healthy Recipes for Saturday Brunch
Make a delicious and Instagram-worthy brunch at home with these healthy recipes. From eggs to baked goods, these brunch recipes are savory, sweet and satisfying. And whether it’s a cocktail or a refreshing juice, no brunch spread is complete without a beverage. Recipes like Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins and Savory Dutch Baby with Arugula & Parmesan will make any Saturday morning feel special.
Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
This one-pan puffy oven-baked pancake recipe will wow brunch guests. Make it your own by swapping out the apple for pear slices, or switch up the spices and try cardamom or ginger in place of the cinnamon.
Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Cucumber Juice
This beautiful bright green cucumber juice is packed with fresh cucumber flavor. Coconut water and apple add natural sweetness to this refreshing drink.
Kale & Strawberry Salad
In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Savory Dutch Baby with Arugula & Parmesan
Also called a German pancake, this breakfast or brunch dish is delicious served with sweet or savory ingredients. Here, we make this Dutch baby recipe dinner-worthy by topping it with a fresh salad, cheese and fried eggs.
Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys
Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hash brown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).
Watermelon Juice
Clean and simple, it just takes a blender to whip up this DIY watermelon juice. You can enjoy this refreshing drink with no added sugar on its own, or jazz it up with one of our variations (see below).
Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Mediterranean Egg and Tomato Skillet with Pita (Shakshouka)
Shakshouka is a North African dish that is usually eaten for breakfast or lunch. Made up of tomatoes, onions, pepper, eggs and spices; this recipe is tasty and simple to make.
Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
Banana, Raisin & Walnut Baked Oatmeal
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a no-fuss breakfast the whole family will love.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Banana Bread French Toast
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Get a serving of vegetables from kale, and protein and fiber from beans, in this healthy breakfast taco recipe. Other types of beans (pinto, black, kidney) or chickpeas also work well.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Savory Dutch Baby with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese
This Dutch baby calls for good-for-you (yet heavier) whole-wheat flour, but the final product still has that classic light and fluffy texture with crisp edges. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, you can use the base of this Dutch baby recipe and instead top it with prosciutto, or tomatoes and mozzarella for vegetarian option. Now get cooking and dig in--ideally straight from the pan, as that's how this recipe is best served.
Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables
This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon
Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.
Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes
Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
Bloody Mary with Shrimp
This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs
Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.