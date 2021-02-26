24 Impressive Egg Recipes for Your Next Brunch at Home
Eggs will be the star of your kitchen table with these healthy brunch recipes. Whether you bake them, poach them or fry them, eggs are a great source of protein, vitamin B12 and choline. Try recipes like Individual Quiches Lorraine and Parmesan Cloud Eggs for a delicious and stunning brunch dish that will have you eggs-cited to start any day.
Individual Quiches Lorraine
Puff pastry acts as a buttery crust in these muffin-tin quiches Lorraine that are perfect for breakfast or brunch.
Avocado Egg Chilaquiles
Crisp tortilla strips are baked with salsa and green chile peppers and topped with a fried egg, chopped avocado, cilantro, and red onion.
Parmesan Cloud Eggs
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole Toasts
Love avocado toast? Make it even better with this easy and attractive brunch recipe. We use the same concept as a traditional egg-in-a-hole toast, but add avocado for an even more satisfying and deliciously creamy breakfast toast. Don't toss the bread from the hole, it's perfect for dipping into the runny yolk.
Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches
Use English muffins made with riced cauliflower in place of wheat English muffins to make a tasty breakfast sandwich that's far lower in carbs than traditional versions. With the addition of a runny egg, crisp bacon, creamy avocado and juicy tomato, you have a satisfying healthy breakfast that will keep you full until lunch.
Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers
Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps
Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
Sweet Potato Biscuit Sandwiches with Egg, Kale & Cheddar
Roasted sweet potato gives these biscuits their moist texture and orange hue.
Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict
You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.
Baked Eggs in Prosciutto-Hash Brown Cups
Wow your brunch guests with this adorable muffin-tin recipe of baked eggs in a “nest” of prosciutto and hash browns. Make sure you really wring out as much liquid as you can from the potatoes before you bake them--it will prevent the cups from sticking in the muffin tin.
Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables
With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
Denver Omelet Sandwiches
This egg sandwich recipe with flavorful Canadian bacon and crunchy bell pepper is a perfect healthy breakfast-for-dinner candidate. For an evening meal, serve with roasted potatoes and a tomato salad. For breakfast, just add a cup of coffee or tea and you're good to go.
Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta
The inspiration for this green shakshuka recipe comes from HaBasta, a popular restaurant on the edge of Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, where the shakshuka is packed with green chard and spinach and a little hot pepper provides just a touch of spice. Serve with pita or crusty bread to sop up the sauce for a quick dinner or for brunch.
Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
Apple, Bacon & Butternut Squash Quiche
Sweet apples and butternut squash team up with savory bacon in this easy quiche recipe that's perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
Corncakes & Eggs
These savory cornmeal pancakes are piped into a ring, allowing you to crack an egg in the center and fry up a hot breakfast all at once.
Sous Vide Eggs
A sous vide cooker gives these slow-cooked eggs a jammy, creamy center that resembles the perfect poached egg. Eat these eggs alone for a filling breakfast or snack, or serve them on toast or an English muffin for a simple eggs Benedict.