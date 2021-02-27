21 Refreshing Cocktail Recipes with Fresh Fruit
Enjoy a refreshing and bright drink with these fruity cocktails. These cocktails use fresh fruit and fruit juice to add a pop of color and flavor to your beverage. From a Fresh Strawberry Margarita to a Watermelon Gin Fizz, you’ll love these gorgeous and tasty drinks.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Watermelon Gin Fizz
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
Berry Sangria
In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Hurricane Cocktail
This hurricane cocktail is refreshing with less sugar and calories than the original. The fruit-forward flavor is amplified by passion fruit-flavored sparkling water, which adds effervescence and a sweet floral finish. Serve this drink for Mardi Gras or anytime you want a fruity cocktail.
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Honey Lemon Drop
This honey lemon drop cocktail is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Serve this ice-cold beverage anytime you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
Spring Rhubarb Cocktail
Turn happy hour into healthy hour with this cocktail that curbs carbs! The Rhubarb Syrup in this recipe has five times less sugar than traditional syrups, and by using club soda in the cocktail--instead of tonic water--there are fewer calories.
Pomegranate Gimlets
Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
Calamansi Rickey Cocktail
This quick and easy cocktail showcases the refreshing zing of calamansi, aka calamondin or Philippine lime. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. This recipe makes enough syrup for 4 cocktails and the syrup can be made ahead. For a nonalcoholic version, simply leave out the gin.
Sour Cherry Gin Fizz
We've added a little red, white and blue to the classic gin fizz to create a summer cocktail that's perfect for Fourth of July celebrations or any other summer party. Sour cherries contain anthocyanins, antioxidants shown to reduce muscle soreness after workouts, and melatonin, which can help you sleep better. If you can't find them fresh, use frozen. Skip jarred or canned cherries to avoid added sugar.
Blueberry Tom Collins
The classic Tom Collins cocktail just got a bit of an upgrade! With a touch of sweet honey and lots fresh blueberries, this drink will have yours guests asking, "Tom who?"
Honey Buzz Cocktail
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
Grapefruit Margaritas
Fresh grapefruit juice adds a zesty punch and lovely pink color to this refreshing skinny margarita. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little grapefruit zest to add to both the presentation and flavor.
Strawberry Chile Martini
This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.
Tequila, Citrus & Raspberry Spritz
This spiked seltzer cocktail is a marriage between a Tequila Sunrise and a Sex on the Beach cocktail. The clementine-hibiscus seltzer really makes this sweet, but not syrupy, cocktail stand out! Serve this chilled or over ice.
Watermelon Rose Sangria
In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Blueberry Ginger Bellini
Muddling is is a traditional bartending technique where herbs and/or fruit are crushed, releasing their full flavor into a cocktail. Here we muddle blueberries and ginger with sugar and lemon to add another dimension to our take on a bellini.
Cherry-Lime Gin Rickey
Gin, seltzer, bitters, lime juice, cherries and simple syrup combine for a truly refreshing cocktail in this gin rickey recipe. For a nonalcoholic rickey, omit the gin and add a little more seltzer.
Fresh Peach Mojito
Enjoy the refreshing and summery taste of ripened peach and zesty lime in this refreshing cocktail, with or without alcohol.