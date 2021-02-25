24 Dinner Recipes with Panko Breadcrumbs for a Crispy Bite
You’ll love these crispy and crunchy dinner recipes made with panko breadcrumbs. Panko breadcrumbs (aka Japanese-style breadcrumbs) make the perfect coating on proteins like fish, pork and chicken. Recipes like Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops and Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw are healthy, delicious and oh-so-satisfying.
Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw
Panko breadcrumbs and a high-heat oven lend satisfying crispiness to pork chops without frying. The miso-flavored chops pair with coleslaw, here updated with snow peas, red bell pepper and Asian flavors like ginger, to round out this healthy 400-calorie meal that's ready in under an hour.
Crispy Panko-Parmesan Baked Shrimp
This easy baked shrimp dish is crispy, lemony, garlicky, buttery and simply delicious! Toasting the panko before topping the shrimp makes for a super-crispy topping. Serve these flavorful shrimp with over angel-hair pasta and add a green salad or a side of vegetables for a quick dinner that's simple enough for weeknights but fancy enough to serve to company.
Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken
A fresh tomato-and-basil topping on panko-crusted chicken cutlets makes an easy meal for family or casual entertaining.
Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce
Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.
Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens
Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.
Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli
A little Parmesan in the pork chops' crunchy coating makes it extra-flavorful. The broccoli is simple yet special--try it alongside just about anything you're cooking, but it pairs perfectly with the pork here for a satisfying healthy dinner ready in just 30 minutes.
Panko-Crusted Chicken
This recipe is the perfect way to add some extra flavor to your dinner. Combine this recipe with your favorite vegetables and a serving of whole-grains to make a balanced meal.
Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken
A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw
The crispy coating on these baked turkey nuggets is a flavorful blend of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. The nuggets pair nicely with the sweet and tangy slaw and honey-mustard dipping sauce.
Pistachio-Crusted Grouper with Mango-Pomegranate Salsa
Grouper has a relatively mild flavor, but by adding the bold flavors of pistachio, mango and pomegranate, your taste buds will be delighted! This easy-to-prepare dinner takes just 40 minutes.
Air-Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
These air-fried popcorn shrimp get crispy and crunchy with very little oil. The unique flavors are inspired by Mexican fare, with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce and full-flavored shrimp coating. Look for the smallest shrimp you can find so they will cook evenly.
Skillet Chicken Parmesan
If you can't find cutlets for this easy chicken Parmesan recipe at your supermarket, place a boneless, skinless breast flat on a cutting board, hold it steady with your palm and, using a sharp knife, slice the breast horizontally into two thin pieces.
Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops
These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.
Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette
This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
Crispy Fish Tacos with Charred Corn & Crema
These tasty fish tacos offer all you need in a taco--they're crunchy, spicy, creamy and acidic, all in perfect balance. The corn and crema add a little extra flair to this fish taco recipe, making it perfect for guests.
Salmon & Crab Cakes
These craveworthy fish cakes are made with a blend of crabmeat and pink salmon and coated with a panko-oat crust. Served on a bed of lemony arugula with a yogurt dip, this 45-minute entree is a great choice for a healthy family dinner.
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings
Forget the fryer--these baked garlic-Parmesan chicken wings get a crispy coating (without tons of oil) from panko breadcrumbs combined with grated Parmesan cheese. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze gives this healthy appetizer a sweet and tangy finishing note.
Fish Amandine
In this quick dinner recipe, fresh tilapia fillets are dipped in a buttermilk-panko coating, sprinkled with almonds and Parmesan, drizzled with melted butter and red pepper and baked until flakey. It may sound complicated, but it takes just 20 minutes from start-to-finish!
Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes
This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.
Pork Cutlets with Maple-Spiced Apples & Red Cabbage
Pork and apples and red cabbage are meant for each other. Here all three appear in a mélange that brings together the Japanese tradition of panko-crusted pork chops with the New England tradition of seasoning with maple syrup and cider vinegar. Serve with a wild rice pilaf.
Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping
You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).
Air-Fryer Fish Cakes
Typically deep-fried, these tasty fish patties get a little zip from sweet chili sauce and fresh cilantro. Any white fish will work, so select what looks freshest at the best price. The squeeze of lime at the end really brings everything together perfectly, so don't skip it.