15 Healthy Vegetarian Quiche Recipes

Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that's easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe--if you have kids, this is a great cooking task for them to help with. You can use the leftover bread scraps to make fresh breadcrumbs. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a soufflé. Be sure to grab the kids when you take the pan out of the oven so they can see the magic.