15 Healthy Vegetarian Quiche Recipes
Whether it’s brunch, lunch or dinner, quiche is an eggs-cellent choice for any meal. These vegetarian quiche recipes are packed with fresh vegetables to create a bright and healthy bite. Recipes like Spinach & Mushroom Quiche and Mediterranean Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust are filling, delicious and the star of any plate.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.
Make-Ahead Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This easy, cheesy broccoli quiche gets its creamy texture from evaporated milk. It's also a great recipe to make ahead: simply reheat before serving or cut into slices and reheat each morning for breakfast. Using pre-cut microwaveable broccoli cuts down on prep time, but if you have broccoli crowns sitting around, go ahead and use those up. Just be sure to cook the broccoli until it's just barely tender or the final dish will have overcooked, soggy broccoli.
Mediterranean Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
This gluten-free Mediterranean quiche is bright and briny thanks to the mix of sun-dried tomatoes and olives. The Manchego cheese adds a rich and nutty flavor. It's great for brunch, breakfast or dinner. Top with jarred salsa or bruschetta or a drizzle of hot sauce to counter the sweetness of the potatoes. If you have one, use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes into equal-size slices.
Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust
You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy Mediterranean-inspired brunch recipe.
Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with broccoli, fresh rosemary, Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Herbed Ricotta Mini Quiches
Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that's easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe--if you have kids, this is a great cooking task for them to help with. You can use the leftover bread scraps to make fresh breadcrumbs. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a soufflé. Be sure to grab the kids when you take the pan out of the oven so they can see the magic.
Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche
This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
Mexican Vegetarian Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, Jack cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Classic Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Mushroom, Asparagus & Tofu Quiches
These individually sized quiches are perfect for your next brunch. Full of mushrooms, asparagus, and pungent basil, they're lighter than regular quiche recipes because the eggs are blended with silken-style tofu.
Mini Brie & Apple Quiches
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
Cheesy Spinach Quiche
Look for fat-free half-and-half in the dairy case near the regular half-and-half to use in this recipe.