19 Brunch Recipes That Will Let Your Tastebuds Travel
Take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure with these brunch recipes inspired by global cuisines. From shakshuka (Northern Africa and Israel) to chilaquiles (Mexico), these brunch recipes are the perfect addition to any table. Try recipes like Shrimp & Chicken Congee and Quiche Lorraine for a flavorful and delicious start to your morning.
Green Shakshuka
Shakshuka, or eggs poached in an aromatic tomato sauce, is a fast, one-pan breakfast staple in Northern Africa and Israel. This healthy recipe features spinach, herbs and tomatillos. Garnish with a touch of harissa--a fiery chile paste--and dip some toasted whole-grain country bread into the jammy yolks.
Avocado Egg Chilaquiles
Crisp tortilla strips are baked with salsa and green chile peppers and topped with a fried egg, chopped avocado, cilantro, and red onion.
Quiche Lorraine
Quiche Lorraine is a classic French dish that makes for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Shrimp & Chicken Congee
This recipe for savory rice porridge comes from EatingWell's Test Kitchen manager, Breana Lai Killeen, who shared it for Father's Day because it is one of her father's favorite dishes. "In the U.S., this dish is called congee, but in Hong Kong, we call it jok," she says. "My dad's version was always pretty bland, but this recipe is adapted from one in the cookbook A Place at the Table from a Laotian chef who, just like me, is a first-generation Asian raised in North Carolina." Congee can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and leftovers freeze well.
Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)
This popular Israeli breakfast or brunch skillet recipe features eggs cooked on a bed of roasted tomato sauce. Serve with warm crusty bread and hot sauce.
Pinto Bean Chilaquiles
This Mexican chilaquiles recipe is a one-skillet dish made with corn tortillas and eggs. Making chilaquiles is a great way to use stale tortillas, as they are crisped in the oven before being simmered in a flavorful garlicky sauce. Unless you want a very spicy sauce, make sure to use regular (not hot) chili powder.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Smørrebrød with Herring, Beets & Arugula
Smoked salmon isn't the only flaky fish made for breakfast breads. This pickled herring arrangement makes a delicious smørrebrød with all the fixings. Or lay the ingredients out on a board and let everyone top their own!
Whole-Wheat Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy over flaky biscuits is the perfect breakfast to start a weekend morning. A mixture of white whole-wheat flour and cake flour makes these Southern whole-wheat biscuits exceptionally tender. Cake flour has a lower protein content than all-purpose flour and is used for delicate cakes and biscuits. Look for unbleached cake flour, available at large supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
Scandinavian Muesli
Serve this Scandinavian cereal with low-fat yogurt or nonfat milk to start your day off with whole grains and some protein and calcium-rich dairy. You can substitute any combination of chopped dried or fresh fruit for the raisins--apricots, apples, figs, cherries or cranberries would all be delicious. Try walnuts or hazelnuts instead of the almonds if you like. Ground flaxseeds stirred in at the end provide a boost of heart-healthy omega-3s.
Mediterranean Egg and Tomato Skillet with Pita (Shakshouka)
Shakshouka is a North African dish that is usually eaten for breakfast or lunch. Made up of tomatoes, onions, pepper, eggs and spices; this recipe is tasty and simple to make.
Miso Vegetable Soup
Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
Chilaquiles Casserole
Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
Classic Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Slow-Cooker Shakshuka
Start your day with hearty, slightly spicy shakshuka full of Southwestern flavor. To avoid one large egg blob on top, be sure to make wells in the sauce using a spoon. It's important to use corn tortillas and not flour tortillas if you're going gluten free. Lightly toast the tortillas, if desired.
Denver Omelet Sandwiches
This egg sandwich recipe with flavorful Canadian bacon and crunchy bell pepper is a perfect healthy breakfast-for-dinner candidate. For an evening meal, serve with roasted potatoes and a tomato salad. For breakfast, just add a cup of coffee or tea and you're good to go.
Ham & Swiss Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with ham, red bell pepper, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach
The round, rich taste (also known as umami) of miso soup perfectly complements plump, briny clams. For the base of the soup you can use just water and miso, which you can find at most supermarkets. But if you can find dashi granules, they're worth adding for a more intense umami taste.