21 Healthy Asparagus Sides for Spring
Asparagus is at its best during the spring season, and we plan to take full advantage of the vegetable with these bright side dishes. Whether you enjoy the asparagus on their own, in a salad or with other vegetables, asparagus is packed with fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K and antioxidants. Try this healthy vegetable in recipes like Grilled Asparagus Parmesan and Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne for a fresh and delicious side.
Asparagus Casserole
In this baked asparagus side dish recipe, we smother tender-crisp asparagus spears with a creamy cheese sauce and top the casserole with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven.
Grilled Asparagus Parmesan
Grilled asparagus gets a light and flavorful coating of finely grated Parmesan cheese and a hint of lemon in this easy grilled side dish.
Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne
This impressive-looking asparagus salad recipe is actually very easy to make. After quickly boiling the asparagus, the same water is used to soft-boil the eggs. Piment d'Espelette is a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France. While it's not essential, it does add a subtle kick to the otherwise mellow flavors of this salad. Look for this spice at specialty stores and well-stocked markets--or substitute smoked paprika.
Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce
This simple blender hollandaise recipe with fresh herbs makes a luscious topping for steamed asparagus, but is also great with artichokes, fish and, of course, eggs Benedict. For a nutty flavor, try browning the butter before adding it to the blender, and/or top the asparagus with slivered almonds or chopped pecans.
Cream of Asparagus Soup
This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.
Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus
In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
Asparagus Tabbouleh
Asparagus and pomegranate seeds are a fun addition to this easy tabbouleh recipe. Serve this healthy whole-grain side with chicken kebabs, tzatziki and pita bread for a Middle Eastern-inspired dinner.
Crispy Asparagus with Creamy Tarragon Sauce
These crispy asparagus sticks are a fantastic side dish, but are also a great hand-held appetizer. They're served with a creamy lemon-tarragon dipping sauce. Consider passing them around at your next party!
Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Salad
The dressing for this roasted asparagus salad recipe uses fresh garlic scapes--available in spring from farmers' markets or gardeners. Use chopped fresh garlic in the dressing if you can't find garlic scapes.
Roasted Asparagus, Mushrooms & Prosciutto
A quick roast in the oven and this trio melds together to become the perfect vegetable side dish recipe for chicken or steak. Or toss the warm roasted asparagus and mushrooms with baby spinach and a little more oil and vinegar to turn it into a quick salad recipe.
Air-Fryer Asparagus
Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
Asparagus & Radish Salad
This colorful asparagus and radish salad is dressed with a sesame-soy vinaigrette. Pair it with grilled shrimp and rice noodles.
Asparagus & New Potatoes with Creamy Za'atar Dressing
Za'atar and yogurt pair magically to create a healthy and full-flavored dressing in this easy asparagus recipe. A spice blend of sumac, sesame and herbs, za'atar is a Middle Eastern staple available in Middle Eastern markets and where other specialty spices are sold. To make your own: Blend 1 teaspoon each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Panko & Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus with Garlic-Mayo Dipping Sauce
This cheesy and crispy asparagus dish is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
Lemon Lovers' Asparagus
Roast whole slices of lemon along with the asparagus for a beautiful look and sparkling, bright taste. Great with seafood, especially salmon or scallops.
Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad
Topped with Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, this tasty green salad is perfect for any barbeque or picnic.
Asparagus and Wild Mushrooms
White wine and fresh tarragon bring this side dish to life.
Spring Vegetable Salad with Asparagus & Scallions
Asparagus, radishes and scallions herald the start of the spring season at the farmers' market (or in your garden). Take advantage of these early growers and turn them into a spectacular spring salad mix. Keep it in your fridge as a base to top with protein, cheese and dressing for easy packable salads to take to work.
Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce
Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze
This delicious bacon and asparagus appetizer is ready in under 30 minutes!