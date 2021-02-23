21 Healthy Asparagus Sides for Spring

Asparagus is at its best during the spring season, and we plan to take full advantage of the vegetable with these bright side dishes. Whether you enjoy the asparagus on their own, in a salad or with other vegetables, asparagus is packed with fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K and antioxidants. Try this healthy vegetable in recipes like Grilled Asparagus Parmesan and Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne for a fresh and delicious side.