26 Dinners to Lower Cholesterol & Support Healthy Aging

Hominy is made by soaking dried corn kernels in lime to remove the tough hull and germ. The result looks like puffed-up corn, perhaps most notably enjoyed in the Mexican soup posole. In this healthy chicken stir-fry recipe, the hominy is added along with the vegetables to make a hearty dinner. Look for hominy in cans in the Latin section of large supermarkets. You'll need one 29-ounce can or two 15-ounce cans to get 2 cups. Toss leftovers into soup or salad.