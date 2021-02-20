25 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes to Help Keep Your Blood Sugar in Check

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, these diabetes-friendly recipes can help keep your blood sugar in check. While there is no magic food for a healthy blood sugar, there are ingredients like shrimp and black beans and dishes that are high in fiber and healthy fats that can help. Recipes like Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw and Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap are nutritious, satisfying and can keep your blood sugar in a healthy range.