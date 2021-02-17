16 Healthy Dinners with Chicken Drumsticks That Are on the Table in Under an Hour
Chicken drumsticks are the star of the plate in these healthy dinner recipes. Chicken is a great source of protein and can be paired with an array of flavors and spices. Recipes like Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks and Caramel-Lime Drumsticks with Shaved Celery Salad are bold, delicious and on the dinner table in an hour or less.
Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks
In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.
Garlic Chicken
Whole garlic cloves are mild when simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe. Serve with smashed potatoes with buttermilk and sautéed green beans.
Roasted Chicken Drumsticks & Potatoes with Mojo Sauce
Roasting chicken and potatoes right in the same pan is a great shortcut for a busy night. While you make this healthy roast chicken recipe, whir up a quick batch of this tangy Cuban mojo sauce for drizzling and dipping.
Caramel-Lime Drumsticks with Shaved Celery Salad
A super-easy caramel sauce brushed onto oven-roasted chicken drumsticks makes this an impressive fast weeknight dinner or go-to party appetizer. A cool shaved celery salad spiked with lime juice keeps things refreshing and simple. Serve with rice noodles tossed with sesame oil and a splash of soy sauce.
Crispy Baked Drumsticks with Honey-Mustard Sauce
These baked chicken drumsticks are crispy-crunchy outside and succulent and juicy inside. Serve with sweet potato fries and spinach salad.
Mango-Ginger BBQ Chicken
Here, we blend classic barbecue sauce ingredients--ketchup and vinegar--with mango, ginger, Chinese five-spice and turmeric, for a sweet and fragrant glaze for grilled BBQ chicken.
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks with Potatoes
Use your favorite dried herb blend to season both the drumsticks and the sauce in this healthy sheet-pan dinner. A garlic-and-herb mix is crowd-pleasing, but something with a little more heat, like Cajun seasoning, would be delicious too. Whichever way you go, opt for a salt-free version to keep the sodium down in this quick and easy chicken recipe.
Sweet-&-Sour Chicken Drumsticks
Chicken drumsticks stay deliciously moist when grilled--even with the skin removed. Minty sweet-and-sour dipping sauce adds a refreshing twist to “ordinary” grilled chicken. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and slices of fresh pineapple.
Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes
Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.
Chicken Curry
This recipe maintains the terrific flavor of classic chicken curry but uses only 2 tablespoons of oil.
Three-Cup Chicken
While there are dozens of variations on this classic Taiwanese Three-Cup Chicken recipe, the “three-cup” in the title refers to the fact that this healthy chicken recipe is almost always made with equal parts soy sauce, Chinese rice wine and rice vinegar (and usually sesame oil). The sauce for Three-Cup Chicken develops a wonderfully pungent flavor from toasted Sichuan peppercorns and star anise; look for them in Asian markets or online from penzeys.com. Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
Arroz con Pollo
Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Loaded Potato Bowl with Chicken & Broccoli
Cauliflower and potatoes mash into a creamy puree that has fewer calories than mashed or baked potatoes alone. Here, we top the puree with chicken and broccoli to make a satisfying and complete meal. The cheese, sour cream and bacon toppings make this easy dinner resemble a lower-calorie loaded baked potato.
Roast Chicken & Pomegranate Farro Salad
This healthy roasted chicken recipe is perfect for a simple supper or on special occasions. Arrange the chicken pieces on top of a grain salad studded with pomegranate seeds and roasted almonds for a pretty and comforting dish. Add green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts for an easy crowd-pleasing meal.
Grilled Chicken Legs with Fennel & Olive Relish
A bright and briny relish made from fennel, lemon and olives is the perfect accompaniment in this Italian-inspired grilled chicken recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute 2 bone-in chicken breasts, cut in half (they're typically large enough to serve 2), or a mix of bone-in chicken pieces. Adjust the cooking time as necessary. Serve with a glass of dry Italian wine.
Roast Chicken & Fennel
With Italian spices, some diced fennel and toasty pine nuts, you'll have a gorgeous supper in no time.