16 Sheet-Pan Dinner Recipes Using Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are the star of these easy weeknight dinner recipes. To keep things simple, these recipes use a single sheet pan and can be paired with a side salad for an easy meal. Recipes like Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs and Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette are flavorful, satisfying dinners you’ll want to make again and again.
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
Sheet-Pan Mediterranean Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi
In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from Mediterranean seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.
Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts
In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs
Harissa, a hot chile pepper paste that hails from northern Africa, adds tons of flavor and shines when it's combined with honey to make a sweet coating slathered on chicken thighs. Serve with brown rice and roasted carrots.
Easy Sesame Chicken with Green Beans
Sweet-salty hoisin sauce and nutty sesame team up in this easy meal that's cooked on one baking sheet. Serve this sesame chicken with brown rice and sliced cucumbers, drizzled with sesame oil and rice vinegar.
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven--perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.
Cocoa-Rubbed Chicken Thighs with Orange-Pomegranate Sals
Make a big batch of the cocoa-infused spice rub in this healthy baked chicken thigh recipe and let it be your weeknight secret weapon. It's also great on salmon, steak and tofu. Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.
Sheet-Pan Chicken & Vegetables with Romesco Sauce
Romesco sauce, a classic Mediterranean sauce made with roasted peppers, nuts, garlic and olive oil, is a delicious accompaniment to fish, grilled vegetables, omelets and this one-pan meal of roasted chicken and vegetables. Potatoes, broccoli and chicken thighs all roast together while you make the quick and easy sauce for a fast one-dish meal that's mouthwateringly delicious.
Crispy Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Roasted Potatoes & Carrots
Panko breadcrumbs make this healthy lemon-garlic chicken super-crispy on the outside, while a bit of mayonnaise amps up the juiciness of the thighs. And everything--including fingerling potatoes and carrots--cooks on one sheet pan, so this healthy dinner is super-easy to prep and clean up after too. You can swap out the potatoes and carrots for other vegetables, such as broccoli and parsnips, but just be sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly.
Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes
Cook once; eat thrice: this chicken shawarma recipe makes a satisfying single-serving dinner, plus extra chicken, potatoes, and onions that you can use later in the week.
Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts
This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.
Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
Broiled Ginger-Lime Chicken
Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and lime, this marinated chicken recipe is a favorite in the EatingWell Test Kitchen. Serve with rice or couscous and black beans.
Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs
Cook up six servings of chicken at once with this quick and easy meal-prep recipe: you'll have recipe-ready cooked chicken in the fridge for throw-together lunches and dinners throughout the week. This simple sheet-pan chicken thigh recipe gets an easy burst of flavor from dried oregano and a clove of garlic.