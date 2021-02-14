22 Sunday Dinners to Make on a Snow Day
Cozy up with these Sunday dinner recipes that are perfect for when the snow is falling. These dinners are a mix of hearty stews, slow-cooker dishes and more that will keep you warm from head to toe. Whether it’s Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup or Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts, you’ll be satisfied with these delicious recipes.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells
In this healthy stuffed shells recipe, tons of dark leafy chard replaces some of the cheese. Kale and/or collards are good substitutes for the chard as well. Serve with a salad with Italian vinaigrette.
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup
Smoked paprika enhances the flavor of the bacon and plays off the earthiness of the lentils beautifully. Pureeing some of the hot lentil mixture gives this soup a silky texture. We’ve used a combination of three different types of lentils, but you could easily just use one type; pay attention to cooking times and cook just until tender. Serve this with a side salad or a small slice of crusty bread.
Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
The filling in this broccoli-stuffed chicken breast gets its flavor from basil, lemon, garlic and shallot, with a subtle heat from the crushed red pepper. But the best part? The broiled cheese on top. Serve with a side of brown rice for a delicious and healthy dinner.
Braised Chicken & Fall Vegetables
A rustic chicken dinner doesn’t get much easier than this. You can make the entire meal in one skillet, which makes cleanup a breeze. We’ve used a combination of parsnips and carrots to give this dish a variety of colors and flavors, but you could replace the parsnips with additional carrots if you’d like.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
Fall Vegetable & Sausage Stew
Hot Italian sausage complements the sweet potatoes and greens, providing just the right amount of heat in this comforting soup. Simmering with rosemary sprigs infuses the soup with aromatic flavor without the extra work required to mince the leaves before cooking them.
Black Bean Fajita Skillet
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes
This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd’s pie vibe.
Slow-Cooker Pork Posole
Mexican pork posole is the perfect dish to serve to a crowd. It's hearty, comforting and full of well-loved ingredients. Mashing some of the beans and hominy thickens the slow-cooker posole and releases more of their earthy flavor. For a twist, substitute thinly sliced jalapeño chiles, finely shredded green cabbage and fresh thyme or cilantro leaves for the radishes, scallions, and oregano.
Monticello's Macaroni
This is the macaroni and cheese recipe that would have been used in the kitchens at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello. The popularization of this iconic American dish can be traced to Black cooks who helped spread the dish throughout the United States.
Chickpea & Potato Curry
This fast Indian-style curry comes together with ingredients you most likely have on hand, like frozen peas and canned tomatoes and chickpeas. Plus, using these spices shows how simple it is to make a curry sauce for an easy vegetarian recipe. Serve with whole-wheat naan to sop it all up.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
Easy Lasagna
This classic beef lasagna recipe is easy to make and will be ready to eat in just over an hour.
Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous
Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes
Sauerkraut is at the heart of this simple German-style slow-cooker pork stew.
One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas
The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.
Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti
This healthy baked ziti recipe doesn't require any chopping and is made on the stovetop, so it is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Using whole-wheat pasta adds fiber; opt for penne if whole-wheat ziti is hard to find.
Slow-Cooker Chuck Roast with Potatoes & Carrots
This slow-cooker chuck roast is winter comfort food at its finest. A bright, slightly sweet sauce balances the rich and tender braised beef. You can substitute multi-colored baby potatoes (halved) for the Yukon variety and fresh fennel fronds for the parsley, if desired.
Herb-Roasted Chicken with Potatoes, Olives & Feta
Roasting everything in one pan melds the flavors. The herby baked chicken absorbs the briny taste of the olives and the potatoes cook in the chicken drippings, making them extra savory.