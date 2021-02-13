21 Impressive Dinners with Steak for Your Next Date Night
Make a restaurant-worthy steak dinner for your next date night in. These steak recipes are flavorful and satisfying, and most of them are paired with vegetables to create a balanced meal. If the recipe doesn’t include a vegetable, just add one of our easy 20-minute vegetable sides to round out your meal. Try recipes like Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips and Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice for a meal that is sure to impress your loved one.
Filet Mignon for Two with Sweet Potato Mash
A small quantity of compound butter, seasoned with garlic and herbs, makes a simple but delicious finish for a tender steak. We have rounded out this colorful healthy meal with roasted broccolini and mashed sweet potato--the perfect impressive yet easy dinner for date night-in.
Montreal-Style Hanger Steak & Sweet Potato Frites
Steak frites, aka steak and fries, is a French bistro staple. In this healthy recipe, we swap roasted sweet potatoes for the fried spuds and make a yogurt-blue cheese sauce instead of compound butter.
Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips
This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.
Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables
In this healthy dinner recipe, a cast-iron pan does double duty by searing the steaks and roasting the vegetables. Not a fan of cilantro? The sauce is great with parsley instead.
Grilled Skirt Steak with Onion Ponzu
First, the steak is grilled to perfection then topped with flavorful onion ponzu.
Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes
One pan = less cleanup. To make this sheet-pan dinner work, the potatoes are roasted for 15 minutes before the asparagus and skirt steak are added. Finished with rosemary and blue cheese, it's our easy--and healthy--take on steak frites.
Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice
This elegant steak dinner for two features asparagus drizzled with a bright chimichurri sauce. A bed of cauliflower rice sops all the extra juices, but you could stir the herby sauce into the rice for extra flavor. This dish is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but delicious enough for date night or a dinner party.
Flank Steak Pinwheels
These festive wheels of steak, Boursin cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes look fancy, but they're quite easy to make. For a party, arrange them on a platter atop a bed of spinach.
Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage
A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Flank Steak
The creamy, colorful goat cheese filling for this rolled flank steak recipe takes the flavor to the next level and makes for a presentation that wows. Pounding the steak is crucial for easy rolling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Serve with a simple salad or roasted vegetables to complete this easy dinner recipe.
Beef and Swiss Chard Mafalda with Roasted Red Pepper and Eggplant Sauce
Mafalda pasta has a flat shape with ribbon-like edges. It's a good choice for pasta sauces like this one, made from eggplant and sweet peppers, which are roasted and then blended until smooth. Topped with thinly sliced beef and wilted Swiss chard, this is truly a satisfying meal.
Wine-Glazed Steak
This sirloin steak owes its bold flavor to a tantalizing mix of red wine, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Try it for a quick 30-minute dinner.
Steak with Tuscan Tomato Sauce
After searing the steak on the stovetop, you can sit back, relax and let your slow cooker do the rest of the work. Make it a meal and serve this Italian-inspired steak recipe over hot chard or rice, if you'd like.
Seared Steak with Pan-Roasted Grape & Port Sauce
This recipe for quick pan-seared steak with a savory-sweet port wine and grape sauce makes a delicious weeknight dinner.
Soy-Marinated Flank Steak with Soba Noodles
Flank steak takes on savory Asian flavors with this quick steak marinade recipe. We like buckwheat soba noodles for their nutty flavor but any noodle, such as rice noodles or spaghetti, works well too.
Grilled Flank Steak & Romaine Salad with Beets
Grilled lettuce? Definitely! Romaine lettuce, seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil, is grilled quickly, topped with balsamic-marinated beets and served with tender flank steak in this crowd-pleasing recipe.
Steak with Potato-Cauliflower Mash
Broiling is quicker than other cooking methods and will allow the beef in this recipe to crust nicely on the outside and retain a juicy center. Mashing cauliflower with potatoes also helps to reduce carbohydrate content compared to eating just mashed potatoes.
Grilled Hanger Steak with Stuffed Squash Blossoms & Crispy Onions
Hanger steak is inherently tender and has great flavor. Here it's grilled and paired with a side of stuffed squash blossoms that are baked rather than getting the more typical battered-and-fried treatment.
Seared Steak with Caramelized Onion & Blue Cheese Sauce
It only takes one skillet to make this restaurant-worthy pan-seared steak recipe with creamy caramelized onion and blue cheese sauce.
Rib-Eye Steaks with Piquillo Pepper Sauce
This pan-grilled steak recipe works with any tender cut of boneless steak, such as New York strip, tri-tip or top round filet, as long as the thickness is between 1 and 1 1/2 inches. Look for sweet-tangy jarred piquillo peppers for the scrumptious sauce in well-stocked grocery stores or use pimiento peppers as a substitute.
Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous
Thin cuts of beef, such as skirt steak or sirloin steak, cook very quickly when seared in a hot skillet--just right for a busy weeknight. We love how the spicy Moroccan flavors on the steak complement the sweet, roasted pepper-studded couscous. Serve with: Arugula salad and a glass of Pinot Noir.