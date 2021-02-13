21 Impressive Dinners with Steak for Your Next Date Night

Make a restaurant-worthy steak dinner for your next date night in. These steak recipes are flavorful and satisfying, and most of them are paired with vegetables to create a balanced meal. If the recipe doesn’t include a vegetable, just add one of our easy 20-minute vegetable sides to round out your meal. Try recipes like Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips and Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice for a meal that is sure to impress your loved one.