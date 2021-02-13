23 Mediterranean Diet Recipes That Support Healthy Aging

The Mediterranean diet is touted as the healthiest way of eating and can be especially beneficial as you get older. A new study found that a Mediterranean-style diet, especially eating more leafy greens and less red meat, was associated with better cognitive function and brain health in older adults. To stay more mentally sharp as you get older, try recipes like Mediterranean Lentil & Kale Salad and One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach. Healthy aging has never tasted so good.