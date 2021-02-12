11 Smashed Vegetable Side Dishes That Will Steal the Show
Make these smashed vegetable recipes for a healthy and flavorful side dish. Whether it’s beets, potatoes or root vegetables, smashing the vegetables allows them to absorb flavor so they’re delicious on the inside and outside. Try recipes like Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts and Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes for a fun and nutritious side that will make any meal tastier.
Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel spice.
Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese
Cooked beets are lightly pressed and pan-fried for a charred, crispy outer crust--similar to that of smashed potatoes. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.
Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes
A combination of baked, mashed and roasted, these crusty, garlicky smashed potatoes are a healthy and creative alternative. Serve alongside a seared steak or roasted pork tenderloin and green beans.
Smashed Root Vegetables with Mustard Vinaigrette
Smashing vegetables creates cracks that soak up this savory vinaigrette for an easy and super-flavorful veggie side dish. You can try this technique with other root vegetables, such as parsnips and celery root, as well.
Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce
These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost.
Creamy Smashed Turnips
Rich in vitamin C, these mashed turnips are flavored with reduced-fat cream cheese and chives. A perfect side dish for any meal.
Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin
Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe--just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve as a healthy side dish at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.
Parsley Smashed New Potatoes
Freshly dug, true “new” potatoes are so creamy and flavorful they hardly need any additional ingredients to make them spectacular. Here we tumble them with a bit of butter, tangy yogurt, scallions and just-chopped fresh parsley. If new potatoes are not available, use any small red potatoes.
Smashed Parsnips
Instead of serving mashed potatoes for dinner, try this smashed parsnip recipe. Parsnips are higher in fiber and lower in calories and carbs than potatoes. This side dish is ready in just 35 minutes--perfect for dinner after a busy day at the office.
Roasted Herb and Garlic Smashed Potato Casserole
Roasting garlic gives it a more mild and nutty flavor. In this potato casserole, the roasted garlic enhances the flavor of the herb-roasted potatoes.
Smashed Spiced Sweet Potatoes
Chile powder, cumin and ginger combined with a touch of maple syrup create a spicy-sweet flavor addition to a traditional Thanksgiving player.