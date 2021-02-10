30 Healthy Pizza Recipes for Weeknights
Enjoy a slice (or two) for dinner with these healthy pizza recipes. These pizza recipes are on the table in under an hour and are a delicious and easy way to eat vegetables. Recipes like Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula and Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale are fun, tasty and the perfect option for weeknight dinners.
Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale
A piping-hot cast-iron skillet turns pizza dough into a puffy, crisp-bottomed crust (similar to focaccia). If you have children, let them help make this easy pizza recipe: While you cook the sausage, have the kids tear up the kale--no knife required!
Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas
We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.
Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula
Prosciutto and arugula elevate this simple grilled pizza. If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.
BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza
Upgrade chicken-BBQ pizza with this Alabama-style white sauce recipe made with mayo and a little vinegar. Using premade dough helps get dinner on the table quickly and easily.
PLT Pizza
With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.
Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza
Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
Broccoli & Sausage Skillet Pizza
Using a cast-iron skillet for this healthy pizza recipe gives you deep-dish pizza results with extra-crispy sides, but you can make it free-form too. Stretch the dough into a 12-inch oval and place on a large baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Top and bake at 450 degrees F until the cheese is melted and the crust is crisp, about 20 minutes.
Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli--it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.
Nacho Pizza with Masa Crust
Imagine all your favorite nacho ingredients piled onto a warm, toothsome giant tortilla. Pretty good, right? Now make this healthy pizza recipe and see if you were right. Serve with lime wedges.
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!).
Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.
Green Pizza
Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.
Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino
Make no mistake, this healthy pizza recipe is all about the mushrooms; lemon oil and arugula add just enough citrus and spiciness to accent without overwhelming. To that end, Sardinian or Tuscan Pecorino cheese (milder than Pecorino Romano) is called for, but other mellow grating cheeses, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, will work.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza
This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.
Blue Cheese & Mushroom Pizza
This sheet-pan technique produces pizza that looks and tastes like it was made in a wood-fired oven. The trick is partially cooking the crust before topping it, then cranking up the broiler to get a golden brown and crispy crust.
Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza
Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.
Heart-Shaped Pizza with Bell Peppers
Shaping pizza dough into a heart makes a healthy vegetable pizza whimsical and fun. Slices of red pepper form decorative hearts on the pizza too. For the best heart shape, use a pepper that has a deep curve at the stem.
Caramelized Onion & White Bean Flatbread
Here we top pizza with herbed mashed beans, sliced plum tomatoes, sweet caramelized onions and some shredded Gouda for a tasty flatbread that will have you rethinking pizza toppings.
Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo
This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.
Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Pizza & Antipasto Salad
While the antipasto salad has a distinctly retro vibe, the cauliflower-crust pizza is 100% au courant for pizza night. If you've never tried cauliflower crust, get ready to be pleasantly surprised! This recipe calls for store-bought cauliflower pizza crust, so this easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. This recipe makes extra roasted chicken thighs. Use the leftovers in salads and meal-prep lunches or to make Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls (see Associated Recipes).
Thin-Crust Pepperoni and Vegetable Pizza
Forget delivery pizza, this home-made thin-crust pizza with mushrooms, peppers, and red onion is easy to make any night of the week.
Everything Pizza
This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.
Spring Pizza
Asparagus, chives and fontina cheese top this easy pizza recipe. Serve with baby greens tossed with vinaigrette and pecans.
BLT Pizza
This homemade pizza riffs on the classic BLT sandwich, with crisp bacon, thin roma tomatoes and fresh arugula on top of a whole-wheat pizza crust.
Chicken Banh Mi Pizza
This healthy pizza recipe is inspired by the Vietnamese sandwich called banh mi. Spread on the pizza dough, the curry sauce adds just the right amount of Thai seasoning and spice.
White Shrimp Pizza
If you love shrimp Alfredo on pasta noodles, you'll really enjoy this pizza recipe. The Alfredo-based white sauce coats individual whole-wheat pizza crusts which are topped with grilled shrimp, bacon, and slices of red onion.
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Eggplant Parm is spun into a pizza with grilled eggplant, marinara, fresh basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza
Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.