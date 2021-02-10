30 Healthy Pizza Recipes for Weeknights

February 10, 2021

Enjoy a slice (or two) for dinner with these healthy pizza recipes. These pizza recipes are on the table in under an hour and are a delicious and easy way to eat vegetables. Recipes like Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula and Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale are fun, tasty and the perfect option for weeknight dinners.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A piping-hot cast-iron skillet turns pizza dough into a puffy, crisp-bottomed crust (similar to focaccia). If you have children, let them help make this easy pizza recipe: While you cook the sausage, have the kids tear up the kale--no knife required!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.

3 of 30

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prosciutto and arugula elevate this simple grilled pizza. If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.

5 of 30

BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Upgrade chicken-BBQ pizza with this Alabama-style white sauce recipe made with mayo and a little vinegar. Using premade dough helps get dinner on the table quickly and easily.

6 of 30

PLT Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.

8 of 30

Broccoli & Sausage Skillet Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using a cast-iron skillet for this healthy pizza recipe gives you deep-dish pizza results with extra-crispy sides, but you can make it free-form too. Stretch the dough into a 12-inch oval and place on a large baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Top and bake at 450 degrees F until the cheese is melted and the crust is crisp, about 20 minutes.

9 of 30

Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli--it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Nacho Pizza with Masa Crust

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Imagine all your favorite nacho ingredients piled onto a warm, toothsome giant tortilla. Pretty good, right? Now make this healthy pizza recipe and see if you were right. Serve with lime wedges.

11 of 30

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!).

12 of 30

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Green Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.

14 of 30

Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make no mistake, this healthy pizza recipe is all about the mushrooms; lemon oil and arugula add just enough citrus and spiciness to accent without overwhelming. To that end, Sardinian or Tuscan Pecorino cheese (milder than Pecorino Romano) is called for, but other mellow grating cheeses, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, will work.

15 of 30

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.

17 of 30

Blue Cheese & Mushroom Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sheet-pan technique produces pizza that looks and tastes like it was made in a wood-fired oven. The trick is partially cooking the crust before topping it, then cranking up the broiler to get a golden brown and crispy crust.

18 of 30

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Heart-Shaped Pizza with Bell Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shaping pizza dough into a heart makes a healthy vegetable pizza whimsical and fun. Slices of red pepper form decorative hearts on the pizza too. For the best heart shape, use a pepper that has a deep curve at the stem.

20 of 30

Caramelized Onion & White Bean Flatbread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here we top pizza with herbed mashed beans, sliced plum tomatoes, sweet caramelized onions and some shredded Gouda for a tasty flatbread that will have you rethinking pizza toppings.

21 of 30

Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Pesto Chicken Cauliflower Pizza & Antipasto Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While the antipasto salad has a distinctly retro vibe, the cauliflower-crust pizza is 100% au courant for pizza night. If you've never tried cauliflower crust, get ready to be pleasantly surprised! This recipe calls for store-bought cauliflower pizza crust, so this easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. This recipe makes extra roasted chicken thighs. Use the leftovers in salads and meal-prep lunches or to make Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls (see Associated Recipes).

23 of 30

Thin-Crust Pepperoni and Vegetable Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget delivery pizza, this home-made thin-crust pizza with mushrooms, peppers, and red onion is easy to make any night of the week.

24 of 30

Everything Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Spring Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Asparagus, chives and fontina cheese top this easy pizza recipe. Serve with baby greens tossed with vinaigrette and pecans.

26 of 30

BLT Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This homemade pizza riffs on the classic BLT sandwich, with crisp bacon, thin roma tomatoes and fresh arugula on top of a whole-wheat pizza crust.

27 of 30

Chicken Banh Mi Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy pizza recipe is inspired by the Vietnamese sandwich called banh mi. Spread on the pizza dough, the curry sauce adds just the right amount of Thai seasoning and spice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

White Shrimp Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you love shrimp Alfredo on pasta noodles, you'll really enjoy this pizza recipe. The Alfredo-based white sauce coats individual whole-wheat pizza crusts which are topped with grilled shrimp, bacon, and slices of red onion.

 

29 of 30

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eggplant Parm is spun into a pizza with grilled eggplant, marinara, fresh basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

30 of 30

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next