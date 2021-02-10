21 Frozen Strawberry Recipes for a Healthy and Colorful Treat

February 09, 2021

Enjoy a fresh and bright bite any time with these frozen strawberry recipes. Frozen strawberries allow you to enjoy the fruit regardless of the season and they can be used in smoothies, crisps and more. Try recipes like Strawberry-Orange Muffins and Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops for a colorful and flavorful treat.

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies

This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

Strawberry Pandowdy

A truly old-fashioned dessert, “pandowdy” is said to refer to the cutting up of the flaky crust, or “dowdy-ing,” toward the end of the baking time. Once the crust is cut, the bubbly fruit cooks up around the crust. This dessert is good with whichever berries are ripe at the moment. In early summer go for strawberries. Serve with ice cream or frozen yogurt.

Strawberry-Orange Muffins

We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully.

Double-Berry Ice Cream

Frozen strawberries and raspberries team up in this 1-carb-choice sweet dessert for kids and diabetics.

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.

Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Even if you don't have an ice cream maker, you can still enjoy homemade frozen yogurt that is better than store-bought. The trick is to start with unsweetened frozen fruit and whirl it in a food processor with yogurt or buttermilk.

Frozen Strawberry Margaritas

Make your own restaurant-style frozen margaritas at home with this easy recipe. Just throw everything in the blender and whir away for this healthier cocktail that has less sugar than its store-bought and restaurant counterparts.

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.

Strawberry-Chocolate Ice Cream

Chopped strawberries and cocoa nibs are a colorful addition to vanilla ice cream.

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Bread Pudding

Gingersnaps add a sublime note to the classic spring combination of strawberries and rhubarb.

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.

Vanilla Pudding Pops with Strawberry-Basil Ribbon

This sweet pudding pop recipe is actually a fun craft project you can make with your young children--they'll love to help mix the ingredients, line up the paper cups, layer in the different mixtures, and pop in the craft sticks. The most difficult part may just be waiting for them to freeze!

Strawberry-Rhubarb Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy strawberry-rhubarb squares recipe. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these strawberry-rhubarb bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.

