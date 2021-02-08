18 High-Protein Dinners for Your Flexitarian Diet

These dinners are meat-free and perfect for flexitarians, anyone eating a vegetarian diet or if you’re just trying to eat less meat. Each of these meals boasts at least 15 grams of protein per serving, plus fiber-rich vegetables and whole grains, to help you feel satisfied. Whether it’s a veggie-forward spin on a classic, like our Mushroom Melts, or something new like Tofu Poke, try one of these high-protein dinners for a flexitarian diet.